23 July Fireworks {2022} Are You Excited About It?

Do you know about the festivity of fireworks nights? In Vancouver, Canada, there is a musical fireworks competition known as the Honda Celebration of Lights. From July 25 to August 5, 1990, there was the first “Symphony of Fire”. The event is regarded as the longest-running offshore fireworks competition in the world. It is one of Vancouver’s biggest and most well-known festivals in countries like Singapore, the United States etc.

Carnival of Fireworks nights

This 2022 Fireworks event has sparked a lot of excitement, and people’s social media tweets reflect this excitement. As we are aware, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Fireworks event of 2020 and 2021 got cancelled. So, it is obvious to see the excitement of the people. This year’s Honda Celebration of Light will run from July 23, 2022, to July 30, 2022.

The event on July 23th will take place in Japan, July 27th will be in Canada and July 30th will be in Spain.

Participating teams in Vancouver Fireworks July 23 are:

Saturday, July 23

Nation: Japan

Theme: TBA

Team: Akariya Fireworks.

Wednesday, July 27

Nation: Canada

Theme: TBA

Team: Midnight Sun Fireworks.

Saturday, July 30

Nation: Spain

Theme: TBA

Team: Pirotecnia Zaragozana.

Fireworks festival tickets

People can buy tickets from the official website of Honda Celebration of Light. There are three types of tickets available:

Honda Celebration of Light – English Bay Grandstand, Price: $57.34.

Honda Celebration of Light – Scotiabank Lounge, Price: $159.78.

Honda Celebration of Light – Concord Lounge, Price: $159.78.

As per Wikipedia’s post, the Annual attendance at the multi-day event is about 1.4 million.

Vancouver Fireworks July 23

The team Akariya manages the safety of their fireworks display by using quality control of supplies and tools, new technology usage, environmental protection, and employee training. Additionally, the group won both the 2014 and 2017 Honda Celebration of Light competitions.

Vancouver July 27 and 30

A team of Yukon pyrotechnicians known as Midnight Sun Fireworks has won awards for their innovative presentations that vividly interpret the music used in their soundtracks. Surely your attention will be captured by their amusing performances on 23 July Fireworks, which are full of surprises and artistic expression.

Pirotecnia Zaragozana is an honoured company in Spain that was established in 1860. Since then, Pirotecnia Zaragozana has become famous worldwide with prestigious, secure, and high-quality exhibitions thanks to the heritage passed down from generation to generation and ongoing innovation. This event will entertain you a lot as these teams are amazing.

Conclusion

