24kgoldn Concert Experience (March 2022) Date And Time!

You might hear about metaverse, but why is it getting so popular Worldwide? Metaverse is a virtual world in 3D, where one can play games, interact with others and even experience situations like a real-world from anywhere in the world.

Similarly, the rapper 24kGoldn announced a virtual concert to promote his songs from the album “El Dorado”, in collaboration with Roblox and Sony. Read this article until the end to know more about the 24kgoldn Concert Experience.

Who is 24kgoldn?

The 21 years old Golden Landis Von Jones, is an American rapper born on 13th November 2000 in San Francisco, California.

Also professionally known as 24kGoldn, released its first song and video titled “Trappers Anthem” in 2017. However, he rose to fame in 2019 after his single, “Valentino” peaked at 92 out of US Billboard Hot 100. The song also received hundred plus million views on Spotify.

Afterward, the rapper announced 24kgoldn Concert Experience to promote his new song “In My Head” and “Mood”.

24kGolden El Dorado Concert

As Roblox wants to extend beyond only the games, it also seems to have a mission and aim to offer virtual entertainment content for fans.

The virtual concert features the rapper 24kGoldn. It will be his primary public performance for the promotion of his single In My Head, Mood, and other songs from his album El Dorado.

The event will take place on the Roblox platform on Friday, 25th March at 4 PM PST, and re-air every hour after over the weekends. The event will feature a full storyline where 24kGoldn has a battle against the evil version of him to save the city “San Dorado – The City of Gold”.

24kgoldn Concert Experience

The concert of 24kGoldn will take its fans on a journey through the glamorous city, iconic locations, and a creative backdrop for each song. However, until the concert of 24kGoldn goes live, the platform also features some themed-related challenges for users.

The pre-concert quests are accessible by fans via the Roblox portal. They can collect badges and redeem them for prizes. Thereafter, the platform will unlock two more portals each day, and the fan who will collect all the badges and attend the concert will get a special emote after the performance.

The 24kgoldn Concert Experience was created in collaboration with a leading professional gaming publisher GameFam.

The Final Verdict

24kGolden is an American rapper, whose real name is Golden Landis Von Jones. 24kGolden in collaboration with Roblox and Sony unveiled a 24kGolden El Dorado virtual reality world Concert for the users in the platform on the 25th of March at 4 pm PST.

The artist said in an interview that he grew up with Roblox and has been a big fan of that. Thereafter, he added that it would be amazing for him to come up with a storyline and provide his fans with an original experience.

