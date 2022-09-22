3 Secrets To Maintain a Youthful Appearance

Maintain a Youthful Appearance: Aging is normal, and it can change how you look. Different factors like genes and environment can also speed up the entire process.

Although aging is inevitable, you can do numerous things to put it off for as long as possible. Here are three secrets to maintaining a youthful glow even in your 40s.

1. Live Healthy

Living healthy means staying physically active and eating right. Avoiding harmful habits, like smoking, can also contribute to a healthier lifestyle.

According to an animal study, vigorous exercise, like aerobics, may help slow aging. The practice can make old cells function like young cells. The old cells also gain the characteristics of young cells.

Moreover, exercise may also help improve muscle stem cell function. It can also boost muscle tissue repair. This benefit means that physical activity can help maintain muscle mass and strength.

So, if you want to look young and feel young, make sure to stay physically active. You might also want to quit smoking.

This habit can be one of the worst things you can subject your body. The longer you smoke cigars and cigarettes, the more likely you are to get age-associated changes to your face, like wrinkles.

2. Facial Creams

Water can help keep your skin hydrated. But you can also improve skin health by using facial creams. Hydrated skin looks better and will be able to fight off irritants.

Choose the right moisturizer to achieve the best results for your skin. When buying a facial cream, look for these two components: humectants and emollients.

Humectants draw in liquid from the air to your skin. Meanwhile, emollients help boost the skin’s lipid barrier and lock in moisture.

Keep in mind that creams and moisturizers are not all made the same. Choose high-quality products with higher active ingredients. You should also check if there are clinical studies backing the brand’s claims to protect the skin.

3. Cosmetic Procedures

Today, several cosmetic procedures can help you look young and feel young.

You can get an eyelid lift surgery or a facelift to remove wrinkles. Meanwhile, a mini facelift can get rid of sagging skin around the jaw and neck. You can remove excess fat in the chin and neck through liposuction.

Another procedure to consider is a neck lift, which removes skin and fat from the neck. The process can improve your look by removing sagging skin, wrinkles, and creasing.

A nose job can also help you maintain a youthful glow. According to a 2020 research, rhinoplasty can make a person look younger.

Make sure to consult your doctor before undergoing plastic surgery. With a doctor’s advice, you will know when to get a nose job and if the process is right for you.

A professional can help determine which type of anti-aging procedure you should undergo. They can help you understand all your options, so do not be afraid to ask questions.

That said, there is still no substitute for taking care of your skin. Eventually, your skin will show how you treat it over the years, so be careful. Treat your skin right and enjoy a youthful glow as you grow older.