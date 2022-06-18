40TH the Thing Anniversary (June) Important Facts!

Do you want to recognize the important strings to the 40TH the Thing Anniversary? Please glace at this post to observe the in-depth knowledge.

Explaining the Topic

According to the threads, the popular film of 1982, The Things, will be re-released in theatres. Moreover, from the sources, we understood that the film had covered 40 years since its original release. As a result, to celebrate the achievement, Universal Pictures and Fathom Events have linked together to present this big hit in theatres again.

Therefore, it now created a huge buzz on the Internet, and many people are currently eagerly awaiting its re-release schedule. So, if you are a film-lover & curious to see this film again on the big screen, kindly undergo the passage below to collect more crucial hints.

Updated The Thing 40TH Anniversary Showtimes

Upon researching more, we found sources revealing that the film will be in theatres on 19th June 2022 and 22nd June 2022 at 3 pm and 7 pm. Moreover, if you desire to watch this show after a long time, the organizers have given you an absolute treat. Besides, you can follow the steps below to book your slot for the show according to your location.

Initially, visit the Fathom Events official site.

On its homepage, you will encounter the ‘Buy Tickets’ option to watch the 40TH the Thing Anniversary film.

After clicking on that option, a new page will appear.

The new page will ask you to fill up your ‘City or Zip’ to locate the nearest theatre.

Finally, after filling in the details, the page will automatically suggest a theatre where you can book your seat according to timings.

Now, let us glance at the underlying passage to gather additional details about this topic.

Further Strings

Our survey further hinted that John Carpenter directed the film, based on Who Goes There? novella of John W. Campbell Jr., 1938. Moreover, while locating sources on The Thing 40TH Anniversary Showtimes, we understood that this film would show a research group of twelve people discovering an alien buried for ages. Later, the film has many twists and turns that create terrible havoc.

Moreover, the thread expressed that the event will also present the documentary, The Thing: Terror Takes Shape.

To Sum Up

This post revealed the special treat to film-viewers of watching the film, The Thing again in theatres. Furthermore, you can book your reservation at your nearby theatre if you are excited to watch it. Visit here to book your seat now.

