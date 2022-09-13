5 Different Ways To Consume CBD and Tips for New Consumers

5 Different Ways To Consume CBD: Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a cannabinoid that is found in cannabis and hemp plants. CBD has been shown to provide a host of health benefits and is being used by people all over the world to improve their health. There are many different ways to consume CBD, so it’s important to know which way is best for you. This blog post will outline five different ways to consume CBD and some tips for new consumers. Keep reading to learn more!

Vaporizers

The first consumption method on this list is by far the most popular method of consuming CBD. A vaporizer is a device that allows you to heat vape juice to the point where vapor is created, making it quite healthy.

In addition to being healthy, the vaporizer is small and can easily fit into any pocket or handbag. What’s more is that vaporizers are the most efficient method of consuming CBD, since you can absorb between 40-50% of the CBD. However, you might want to visit a dispensary to get potent vapor juice.

Edibles

Edibles have slowly become another very popular way of consuming CBD since they are very simple to use; all you need to do is eat them. CBD edibles usually take the form of gummies or candy, and usually come in a bottle of a determined number.

One of the drawbacks of consuming edibles is that your body is only able to absorb around 5 to 15% of the CBD, which means that if you were to choose edibles as a consumption method, they would need to be very potent to make up for the CBD lost due to absorption.

Dab Rigs

Dab rigs are another CBD consumption method that has slowly gained popularity in recent years. If you have never seen a dab rig before, you might mistake it for a bong, since it is very similar in design and function.

The main difference between dab rigs and bongs is the fact that, instead of consuming flowers, you would be consuming CBD extract, shatter, or wax. One of the main reasons why dab rigs have become so popular is that they allow the user to consume more potent amounts of CBD, without actually needing to consume a lot of the given material.

Joints and Bongs

Surprisingly, two of the most iconic cannabis consumption methods are also two popular CBD consumption methods: joints and bongs. A CBD joint is a CBD hemp flower that has been rolled up in smoking paper.

Bongs are beaker-like devices that have a bowl, a stem, a mouthpiece, and a body that is filled with water that acts as a filtration system. Much like with joints, you would need to use CBD hemp flower. It’s worth noting that, depending on the hemp flower you purchase, you might get very low concentrations of CBD.

Dry Herb Vaporizers

Finally, another popular CBD consumption method that is slightly favored over joints and bongs due to being healthier is the dry herb vaporizer. This is because when hemp flower is burned, harmful carcinogens and toxins are created, whereas, with a vaporizer, the hemp flower is heated below the temperature that creates these toxins and carcinogens.

As you might have guessed, to consume CBD with a dry herb vaporizer, you will need to consume CBD hemp flower. What makes the dry herb vaporizer popular is that if you consume full-spectrum CBD, you can select the temperature to use; higher temperatures mean more cannabinoids are activated.

Tips for New Consumers

As a new CBD consumer, you might be a bit overwhelmed with the number of choices in consumption methods and all of the information that is needed to be known to use CBD effectively. In terms of the consumption method, you should choose one that will achieve the results you are looking for.

When it comes to buying CBD, you should try full-spectrum CBD to benefit from the “Entourage Effect”. More importantly, you should find out how CBD was extracted. Otherwise, you might inadvertently be consuming more THC than you realize.