5 Different Ways To Enjoy Your Cannabis (Sep)- Learn About

5 Different Ways To Enjoy Your Cannabis Are you bored of smoking a simple joint and want to try a different cannabis consumption method?

Do you want to know what options are available for you to choose from when it comes to cannabis consumption?

There are more ways to consume cannabis than just smoking a joint. Although that is the classic method that most people enjoy, there are many other methods to try out and take advantage of, and they can offer different experiences.

With so many different consumption methods, it can be tricky to know which to try first or which is best for you. Here are five different ways to enjoy your cannabis.

Bubblers

There are so many different ways to consume cannabis. However, the most popular way is to smoke it. There are many other ways to smoke cannabis, whether with a bong, pipe, joint, or bubbler.

Bubblers are a type of water pipe similar to a bong, another common smoking device. However, a bubbler is much smaller and more compact. Bubblers are a great pipe to use if you want to smoke a smaller amount of product, and you can check out DankStop’s offer here if you’re looking for a quality bubbler that will provide you with the best smoking experience.

Unlike other types of water pipes, bubblers do not have removable bowls, which makes them convenient if you want to move them around and put them in your bag to take with you. Bubblers have an onset time of between 10 to 20 minutes, and the effects typically last for a couple of hours.

Beverages

The following great way to enjoy cannabis is to drink it. Cannabis beverages were not necessarily popular in the past. However, they have quickly become a very popular choice when it comes to cannabis consumption, especially because of just how much variety there is to choose.

Cannabis beverages are just like cannabis edibles because they are products infused with cannabis. There are many beverages for you, whether you want a hot cup of coffee to start your day, something refreshing like sparkling water to keep you going during the day, or even tea to help you sleep at night. On top of that, you can also find cannabis-infused alcoholic beverages for a fun night out.

Dabbing

If you enjoy smoking or using pipes but would rather use a concentrate as opposed to the actual flower, then dabbing is just the thing for you. Dabbing is very similar to hitting a bong or a bubbler. They function similarly. However, dab rigs use a cannabis concentrate, while bongs and bubblers use the herb.

Dabbing is an excellent alternative to smoking because it is healthier and far less damaging to your lungs. No combustion is involved, so that no harmful carcinogens can be inhaled. Dabbing can also allow you to be more precise in your dosing and get far more potent effects with a much smaller amount of product.

Edibles

Now that we have spoken about beverages, let’s look at edibles. Edibles are one of the most popular methods of cannabis consumption today, and it is truly no surprise why this is the case. Edibles have been around since the beginning when cannabis was solely used for medicinal purposes.

In the past decades, popular edibles came from brownies and cookies. At the same time, today we have a much larger variety of products ranging from gummies and candies to salty snacks and even whole meals infused with cannabis.

Topicals

Last but not least, we have topicals. Topical cannabis products are used solely for medicinal purposes, managing pain, reducing inflammation, or even helping with acne on your skin. Topical cannabis products typically come in the form of an oil, cream, ointment, gel, or even moisturizer.

They are mostly infused with CBD, but you can also find products with THC. It is a great way to get all the benefits of cannabis without getting high or experiencing any psychoactive effects.