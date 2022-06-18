5 Letter Starting Words With CA {June 2022} Checkout!

The article discusses 5 Letter Starting Words With CA & variety of words that starts with CA and have different endings like A, T, E, O, and N.

Are you stuck in the middle of a game and can’t think of a five-letter word that starts which CA? We are here to solve your problem. Word games are a lot of fun to play. Whether with family or friends, these word games are popular and countries like New Zealand, Australia, United Kingdom, India, United States contain many people who love to play these word games. There are many things to learn, not only for fun but also in education.

Here in this article, you will learn about 5 Letter Starting Words With CA and their meaning.

Here is the list of 5 letter words and their meaning, which start with CA

Cabin – A private room or a small wooden shelter in a remote area

Cacao – A seed from which cocoa butter and chocolates are made

Cabal – A secret the group who that political action

Cache-A collection of the same type of items that are stored in a hidden place

Caged – To confine in a cage

Caber – A tree trunk that is roughly trimmed

Cable – A thick wire used to transmit electricity

5 Letter Words Starting With CA Ending With O

Cameo – A small part in a film or skit

Cargo – Goods which is carried on an aircraft or ship

Canto – A division of a poem that is long

Casco – Homestead, which is from Argentina

Campo – A mixture of different types of materials

Finding five-word letter words with different endings could be difficult, and certain ending words are even harder sometimes. So here we provide you with five-letter words starting CA with ending A. You can use these words to enhance your knowledge about five-letter words which start with CA.

More 5 letter words And Different Word Endings

Cabra – A female goat with a long-haired coat with horns

Calla – One of the plants of the arum family

Cabba – A pun name for cabbage

5 Letter Starting Words With CA with ending E

Cadre – A group of trained people

Calve – Offspring of a cow

Carve – To cut an object to make a design

Cause – A thing or a person to rise an action

5 Letter Words Ending T

Craft – To make something by hand out of material like paper

Count – An act to determine the entire number

Court – An legal place for any official judgment

More 5 Letter Words that Ending N

Capon – A male chicken who is castrated

Cajun – A group of people who lives in Louisiana in the US

Camen – A stick made of wood to hit the ball

