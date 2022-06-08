5 Letter Words Ending With Ait {June 2022} Find The List

This article has been furnished with the words, meanings and synonyms of all the 5 Letter Words Ending With Ait. Read the above article to know more.

Do you love to play word games like Wordle and Scramble online? Here we have discussed down that would help you to crack your next quiz in the word games. People from Australia and other parts of the globe are excited to learn new words.

Therefore, we have researched 5 Letter Words Ending With Ait along with their meanings and synonyms for these new words. Scroll down below to explore this new collection of common words and add them to your dictionary!

Words of 5 letters that end with Ait

Below in this article, there are all the words from the English dictionary that end with the letters AIT. You will figure out new words along with their meanings for easy understanding.

Await- To wait for, especially an event. It can also be referred to as a circumstance that may happen in the future with someone. This is the only 5 Letter Words Ending With Ait that starts with A. This is a word and its synonyms are

wait for

expect

anticipate

look for

hope for

brait- A rough Diamond

It is a noun

FMAIT- The existence of an abnormally minor amount of platelets in the blood of a fetus, due to the antibodies of the mother having been departed via the placenta and damaging the platelets.

It is a noun. Its synonyms are,

Thrombocytopenia

NAIT

alloimNAITOAIT

FMAITP

feto-maternal

NAITO

neonatal

fetomaternal

Krait- It is a snake from the cobra family. These are Asian and highly venomous. It is another 5 Letter Words Ending With Ait . It is a noun. Its synonyms are fer-de-lance, gopher snake, garter snake, green snake, diamondback rattlesnake, hognose snake, python, taipan, racer, moccasin, rat snake, puff adder, rattlesnake, pit viper, sea serpent, pine snake, sea snake, moccasin, sidewinder, water moccasin, mamba

a water snake, a king snake, indigo snake, worm snake, milk snake, serpent, king cobra, snake, horned viper, viper.

Spait- It is a Scottish variant of spate. Spate means flood or freshet. A sudden outburst of something or an emotion such as anger.

5 Letter Words Ending With Ait

Plait- and isolated extent of rope, straw, hair, or distinct matter composed of a total of three or more three interlaced lines. It is also an archaic term for pleats. It can also be referred to as a method to form rope, straw, hair, or other material into a plait or more.

Synonyms for plait are,

Braid

Plat

Lace

Trait- The characteristic of someone that is defined genetically. It can also be referred to as a distinguished quality that belongs to someone.

Final Verdict

This article has been furnished with all the 5 Letter Words Ending With Ait. There are a total of seven words that end with the letters AIT. We have included their meanings as well as their synonyms to make learning easier and more fun for you.

If you want to know more about such words, let us know in the comments section. Do you play Wordle? Let us know your reviews of this article.

Also Read : – 5 Letter Words Ending In Cko {May 2022} Find The Answer!