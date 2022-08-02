5billionsales Legit {Aug} Explore Answer With Features!

Read exclusive reviews unavailable elsewhere to know if it is 5BILLIONSALES Legit. Also, learn about the features and functions of 5billionsales.com.

Are you interested in making money just for browsing the internet (or) by clicking links? Many Ponzi schemes on the internet promise to pay significant amount of money. But, most websites shut down within six months, scamming people in the name of membership fees and level upgrades.

Did you come across 5billionsales.com, which claims good payout in Nigeria, Ghana, and India? Do you want to know if is 5BILLIONSALES Legit?

The legitimacy of 5billionsales.com:

The 5billionsales.com was registered on 25th May 2021 in the high-risk country Iceland. It is one year, two months, and eight days old. The website was last updated on 23rd November 2021. 5billionsales.com expires within nine months and twenty-two days on 25th May 2023.

5billionsales.com is a Scam. Even one year after its launch, it achieved a terrible 1% Trust Score. Further, 5billionsales.com scored a Business Ranking of terrible 8.8%. It is a suspicious website with a 30% suspicion score, a 13% score on phishing profiles, an 8% score on malware, and an 18% score on threat and spam profiles.

Features deciding is 5BILLIONSALES Legit:

5billionsales.com is not blacklisted. 5billionsales.com uses a secured protocol such as HTTPS to transmit data. Its IP 172.67.74.17 has a valid certificate of SSL for the next 112 days. 5billionsales.com provides services via a single server located in the USA.

The information about the owner of 5billionsales.com and their contact details are hidden using censorship services from Privacy EHF. 5billionsales.com supports its services in all countries. 5billionsales.com included privacy policy, terms, customer support contact number and email, FAQs, information on how it works, Etc.

5billionsales.com offers a comprehensive mode of payments via Crypto, PayPal, Bank Transfers, Western Union, Etc. However, many mixed reviews about is 5BILLIONSALES Legit were found on blogging, user review sites, and YouTube. The majority of user reviews regarding 5billionsales.com were negative.

About 5billionsales.com:

The users can register for free as a member for one year on 5billionsales.com. After one year, there are different membership schemes to purchase for using the platform and to get higher payments. For registration, the user must provide their full name, complete address with zip code, email address, and phone number, after which a verification email is sent to their email.

Some of the 5billionsales.com members claimed they could make $400 per month answering is 5BILLIONSALES Legit. 5billionsales.com pays its member for automatically sharing data generated by browsing the internet. However, the primary source of income is from the referral scheme, where users earn $5+ for each referral.

Conclusion:

The user has to achieve nine levels to become a leader and sixteen levels depending on the referral pool for earning more. After one year, there is a minimum $100 fee. If the user does not have a massive pool of referrals, he will pay considerably towards the level upgrade and yearly subscription. Therefore, 5billionsales.com is a form of MLM/referral earning program and turns out to be Ponzi.

Were 5BILLIONSALES Legit reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about 5billionsales.com.

