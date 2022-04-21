Education is an all-digital world, and students and teachers are embracing it. Here are 6 Digital Education Tools Every Teacher And Student Should Try.

Is your school prepared to take advantage of the opportunities digital Education provides? Digital education tools are an ideal way to learn and stay engaged.

Whether you want to make your classes more technologically interactive or want to dig into a topic, you should try these six great tools. These tools have been created to support the growing trend in digital Education.

Edmodo – This is a social network where teachers and students can connect, share ideas and materials, and engage in discussions both synchronously and asynchronously. Teachers can create groups for their classes, monitor student work, and communicate with parents. Students can upload work, receive feedback from their teacher and peers, and collaborate on projects. Thinglink – Thinglink is an interactive media platform that enables publishers and educators to include rich media connections to make content more interesting images and videos. Thinglink for Education features a dashboard for managing classrooms, distributing assignments, and tracking student progress. Socrative – This browser-based student response system works on smartphones, tablets and laptops. It allows teachers to create quizzes or short answer questions that the students can then answer using their device. Teachers can also set up a "space race" game in which the class competes against one another to answer questions in a fast and accurate manner. TED-Ed – This site provides educational videos and resources to teachers and students. Videos can be customized by adding questions, links, and commentary with a simple point-and-click interface. It's a great resource for teachers to utilize with their classes or share with parents. ClassDojo – This mobile- and web-based classroom tool lets teachers reward students for good behaviour and report on their progress. The free app also allows teachers, students and their parents to send photos and messages to each other, creating a secure network that enhances classroom learning. Storybird – Storybird is a site that allows anyone (even those with no artistic talent) to create beautiful picture books using art from artists worldwide.

Need of 6 Digital Education Tools Every Teacher And Student Should Try

Digital textbooks are becoming more popular and accessible than ever before, especially those that offer interactive features like video, audio or quizzes. Online videos and audio lessons can benefit learning new concepts or reviewing previously learned material.

Conclusion

Today, most classroom learning is done through some technology. The biggest recent changes in Education have come in powerful cloud-based digital learning platforms. These platforms allow teachers and students access to thousands of resources and tools that help enhance learning.

Have you ever used any of these educational tools?