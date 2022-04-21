Check out the top 6 Iconic Motorcycles Everyone Should Know as we take a quick look at each of these motorcycles. So, scroll down the entire write-up.

Do you love riding bikes? In the world of motorcycles, there are many brands and even more models to choose from. The industry is so competitive that manufacturers will launch a new model yearly, devote big bucks to advertising the product and more.

6 Iconic Motorcycles Everyone Should Know

Choosing just a few iconic motorcycles can be a challenge. We’ve attempted to narrow it down to 6 Iconic Motorcycles Everyone Should Know, and that will have even the greenest of riders talking with ease and in total confidence.

KTM Duke 125/200: Cheap Thrills – The Duke series has always been a fun bike, but the smaller 125cc engine takes the fun quotient to another level. The new liquid-cooled motor helps bring out more power than its predecessor while retaining the same character as the old one. Hero Splendour: Every Indian has ridden one – This bike is known by almost every Indian today and has become part of our culture. It’s now been over two decades since Hero MotoCorp launched this model, and it remains one of their best selling two-wheelers to date. Keep reading 6 Iconic Motorcycles Everyone Should Know. Bajaj Pulsar/TVS Apache: Famous Squids – The Pulsar has managed to do the impossible by becoming an all-around motorcycle. It is used for everything from commuting to touring and even racing. We’ve seen a few Pulsars converted into café racers too! The Apache RTRs are also known for their fun handling and are arguably one of India’s most successful racing machines. Honda Activa: National Scooter of India – The Honda Activa is a scooter made by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI). It got first introduced in 2000. It has become one of the best selling scooters in India. While analysing 6 Iconic Motorcycles Everyone Should Know, the Activa has been making headlines for years now; HMSI’s website lists it as the highest-selling two-wheeler in the country, with over one crore units sold as of March 2019. Bajaj Avenger: Poor man’s Harley – The Bajaj Avenger is one of the most comfortable cruisers in India. It has a relaxed riding position, but there’s more to it than comfort. The Bajaj Avenger is often referred to as the poor man’s Harley-Davidson because it feels very similar to its American counterpart. The linear power delivery and comfortable vibes feel like a bigger bike. Continue exploring 6 Iconic Motorcycles Everyone Should Know. Royal Enfield: Ladakh Calling – The Himalayas are home to some of the toughest terrain on the planet, and they have been used as a proving ground for motorcycles since before World War II. In 1955, Royal Enfield used this connection to launch the Himalayan — a new motorcycle designed specifically for travel in India and the rest of the region.

Conclusion

There’s no denying that these six motorcycles have played a major part in shaping the world of motorcycling and have helped change popular culture. It’s been a long time since many of these bikes were released, but their popularity hasn’t waned.

Is this post on 6 Iconic Motorcycles Everyone Should Know useful to you? Then post down.