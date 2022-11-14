6 Must-Have Tools for Sales Teams

When running a business, a data-driven approach to sales will enhance the consumer experience. This approach can help business owners predict and influence customer behavior and buying patterns. Using this method requires sales tools, which improves the sales team’s efficiency and overall effectiveness.

What are Sales Tools?

A sales tool is software or an application to help sales professionals within their industry. These tools extend well beyond simple CRM tools. A sales tool is a common umbrella term that often covers various sales-related software categories. These categories include market and sales intelligence, lead handling, sales acceleration, automation, and sales training. Unfortunately, this also means a company has plenty of options to choose from.

Benefits of Using Sales Tools

There are a few reasons why sales teams should invest in new software applications:

Close More Deals

LinkedIn’s State of Sales report said sales technology helped representatives close more deals. The survey indicated that 74% of salespeople plan to invest more in sales intelligence tools.

Build More Trust

A buyer will always look for a salesperson they can trust—approximately 89% of buyers surveyed described salespeople as trusted advisors. With adequate sales tech, sellers build more trust with their clients by helping build a deeper understanding of prospects. Overall, sales tools help build and maintain stronger relationships with buyers.

Acquire the Right Data

Data continues to be crucial with a focused development on performance, industries, and accounts. Metrics are shifting away from quotas and developing a stronger association with customer satisfaction.

How to Choose Your Sales Tools

As you build your sales stack, it’s vital to consider how each tool influences your workflow. Determine what you’re trying to accomplish and the needs of your team. The sales team may not require many tools if you’re a product-specific company. Tools to support a longer sales cycle are essential if you’re a selling enterprise.

Must-Have Tools for Your Sales Team

Whatfix

Whatfix helps businesses guide, train, and support their sales team regardless of what tech they’re using. The platform will help sales reps boost productivity, eliminating the time used for help and support. Additionally, task automation and real-time guidance improve your sales data quality.

Maptive

Transform your sales department into an optimized, integrated machine. This mapping software offers sales territory mapping that outlines specific boundaries for your sales reps and optimized appointment routes. You’ll be able to detail where your particular targets are within the sales process, how these numbers reflect on different territories, and how to capitalize on underserved areas.

HubSpot Sales Hub

This freemium CRM helps sales teams win more deals while continuing to deepen customer relationships. The platform tries to reduce friction throughout the sales cycle while offering businesses an opportunity to try the product for free. Although the platform is a CRM, it helps with all sales tool categories, including sales engagement, reporting, analytics, and CPQ.

Gong

This platform is a revenue intelligence platform. The software will capture and analyze various interactions and triggers using artificial intelligence. It also alerts different sales teams to mitigate risks, doubling down on multiple opportunities. Gong will capture communication from touchpoints, interpret data and deliver sales insights. Users can easily integrate Gong.

Dialpad Sell

Dialpad Sell is an AI-enabled outreach software that helps outbound sales teams use AI to overcome objections. It also offers real-time recommendations and helps agents analyze caller sentiment. This platform will allow remote teams to deliver uninterrupted service across various devices and provide high-quality audio. The native CRM integrations make it effortless for sellers wanting to log notes and connect with other apps.

Outreach

This platform is a sales engagement and execution platform that allows teams to prospect clients efficiently. Using sales intelligence, your company can guide teams in real-time, predict growth, and forecast revenue. Your group can improve execution and develop a proactive approach to at-risk deals.

Conclusion

Holding a data-driven approach to sales can enhance the consumer experience. It allows a level of prediction and influence with customer behavior while still identifying buying behavior for customers and leads. Various tools can improve the experience for staff and clients to optimize this channel. By choosing practical sales tools, your company runs more efficiently overall.