6TH Street Los Angeles Bridge {July 2022} Latest Update!

In this article, we have discussed 6TH Street Los Angeles Bridge. You will get all the related information here.

Have you heard about Sixth Street Bridge? Are you curious to know more about it? If yes, continue reading this article. 

This article will provide all the information regarding 6TH Street Los Angeles Bridge that you should know. People from the United States, Canadaand other parts of the world have been searching for this bridge on the internet. So stay tuned to get more details about the same.

About the bridge

The Sixth Street Viaduct is making headlines on the internet after its reopening. This is a viaduct bridge, also known as Sixth Street Bridge. It is between the Arts District in Downtown Los Angeles and the Boyle Heights neighborhood.

The original Viaduct was built in 1932. Due to some severe structural issues, it was demolished in 2016. The New 6TH Street Bridge Los Angeles was completed in six years and opened on July 9, 2022, as a replacement.

The LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) decided to close the bridge until further notice. Speed bumps are also being installed. This decision was made because there were many illegal activities on the bridge that we will discuss in detail.

 Let us talk a bit more about the old bridge and its history.

The Original Viaduct Bridge

Everyone has been talking about the new Viaduct, but we should know about the original Viaduct as well. 

Do you know that the original 6TH Street Los Angeles Bridge has appeared in various movies, video games, music videos, and television shows? It was a well-known landmark in Los Angles.

The high alkali content in the concrete used in making the old bridge led to severe cracks in it, affecting the strength of the structure. This was when it was demolished, and the construction of the new bridge started. It was closed on January 27, 2016. It took around nine months to demolish the old bridge.

The new bridge was opened in 2022. But people started coming and performing illegal stunts on the bridge for fame.

Get more details on 6TH Street Los Angeles Bridge here

To inform the public, LAPD tweeted about the closing of the bridge till further notice, after which people started sharing their views and concerns.

Some said it’s a good decision while others were not so happy with the decision as the bridge was opened recently. 

People were also seen climbing the bridge and doing various stunts, disturbing the traffic. For example, there was a clip where a man was getting a haircut in the middle of the bridge. Due to such illegal activities, the LAPD decided to shut down the bridge for public safety and concerns. 

Conclusion

Wrapping up this post on 6TH Street Los Angeles Bridge. We found the decision to close the bridge for safety concerns reasonable.

Please click this link to learn more about Sixth Street Viaduct.

