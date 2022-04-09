7 Cities Where Marijuana Is Popular: Will marijuana ever become legal everywhere? States have legalized medical and recreational marijuana throughout the country. But federal law still prohibits it.

Even though marijuana is now legal in many places, it is still considered an illegal Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act. With that being the case, everywhere it is legal faces significant barriers to widespread adoption.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t many places to live and visit where you can smoke marijuana. This article highlights the top seven cities where marijuana is popular.

1. Denver, United States

Denver has legalized both medical and recreational marijuana. Thanks to its friendly marijuana laws, it has become a top tourist destination!

Cannabis is now legal for recreational use in the District of Columbia and nine states. Colorado is one of these states where marijuana is legal.

People love Colorado due to its beautiful mountains and affordable living. Not to mention, the skiing is incredible there!

2. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam is known for its open cannabis culture. The Dutch capital allows marijuana possession and use.

Anyone over the age of 16 can buy and smoke weed in Amsterdam, regardless of their race or opinions. This is because the Netherlands has a relatively open approach to cannabis. Yet, Amsterdam takes this to the next level.

3. San Francisco, United States

The United States’ most famous cannabis city is San Francisco. The city is home to many prominent marijuana activists.

San Francisco is also home to the only publicly funded cannabis dispensary in the U.S.

If you decide to live in San Francisco in the future, you can rest assured that it’s a marijuana friendly city. Plus, there’s also the ocean and many other activities to enjoy!

4. Seattle, United States

Like many other cities on this list, Seattle, Washington, also has a sizable marijuana population. The town allows traveling with marijuana, but it is still illegal for residents to possess or use marijuana.

The legal situation is similar in many other places, so Seattle does not stand out from the pack.

Besides allowing marijuana, Seattle is famous for many other reasons. It’s surrounded by water, and there are many well-known attractions there!

5. Negril, Jamaica

Negril is a tiny island in the West Indies known for its marijuana. The city was once a thriving resort town, but it fell on hard times. Today, it is primarily a celebrity vacation spot.

This is a traveling destination for marijuana enthusiasts from all over the world. The city has made marijuana illegal, but people still flock to the place in droves.

If you ever visit, keep in mind that marijuana is illegal, even though you may see quite a few people smoke it.

6. Las Vegas, United States

Vegas is well-known for its high-rolling marijuana tourists. The law permits adults to possess and use marijuana. Yet, social spaces are licensed for marijuana smoking.

Like other cities on this list, finding a way to regulate marijuana sales is challenging. However, Las Vegas is doing its best to find a happy medium so people can still take advantage of marijuana’s benefits.

7. Los Angeles, United States

Finally, there is Los Angeles in California. The nation’s second-largest city has a large marijuana population. It even has a street named after marijuana: Marijuana Boulevard. Recently, the city has begun to regulate and tax marijuana sales.

Los Angeles has many medical marijuana dispensaries and permits recreational use. It’s clear that in LA, the marijuana market is big business.

It also happens to be the city where all the stars live and flock to!



Marijuana’s Popularity Is on the Rise

The popularity of marijuana is on the rise. As a result, many cities are now home to a significant number of weed enthusiasts. This list features some of the top marijuana-friendly destinations.

Visitors who live or travel to these destinations will not face significant challenges in smoking marijuana. Many of these cities do not enforce marijuana laws in practice. As long as you are over 21, you should have no trouble smoking weed in these cities.

However, traveling with medical marijuana is a different story. While traveling with marijuana, you should follow local and federal laws. Veriheal explains the ins and outs of traveling with marijuana.

It’s exciting knowing that both recreational and medical marijuana is becoming legalized and more common in cities. Hopefully, marijuana will be legal everywhere, and it will become more accessible. But, until then, these cities are excellent places to be in and enjoy marijuana!