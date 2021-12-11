97vsshop Reviews (Dec 2021) Is This A Scam Website?

Thinking of buying online shoes at low prices on this website? Let us check if it is legit and trustworthy through 97vsshop Reviews.

Do you love shopping online and searching for websites with cheap products? Then, do you know how these websites can turn out to be a scam? Therefore, we bring you articles on websites and inform you about its legitimacy.

And today, in this article, we talk about 97vsshop.com dealing in branded shoes like Nike and Jordans. They deliver to the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries, and the website’s layout is impressive, but there are other things on which we must focus.

So, read 97vsshop Reviews and learn everything you must know about 97vsshop.com before shopping.

What is 97vsshop.com?

97vsshop.com is an online e-commerce store trading in popular brand shoes for men, women, and kids.

Users can find brands like Adidas, Nike, and Air Jordan. On the website, there are the Air Jordan 5 Retro Raging Bull, Nike Dunk High Acid Wash, Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 Sand Taupe, Nike x Off-White Air Zoom Tempo Sneakers, and many other shoes available.

All the details about the shoes are cited in the description boxes. A size chart is provided on the website for men, women, and kids. We will discuss this website more in the Is 97vsshop Legit section.

There is a three-day Christmas sale going on the website with up to 50% on shoes. The sale started on 10 December and will end on 12 December 2021.

The company guarantees the highest quality products, which pass through quality control to avoid any quality-related issue.

Specifications of 97vsshop.com

Mentioned below are some critical details about 97vsshop.com and the company’s policies:

URL: https://97vsshop.com/

Domain age: registered on 23 November 2021; this website is only 19 days old.

Category: e-commerce website dealing in shoes

Phone number: we mention in 97vsshop Reviews that no number is given for WhatsApp or call

Email address: buying@saleshape.fun

Company address: no store or company address is given on the website

Working hours: Monday to Friday 9 am–6 pm

Social media icons present: Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook icons present on the website with links to Nike’s official social media accounts. There are icons with links to share product information too.

Accepted payment methods: customers can make payments via credit cards like VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Discover, and JCB and through PayPal.

Shipping and delivery policy: as mentioned earlier in 97vsshop Reviews , this company offers worldwide delivery of products. The processing time for an order is estimated as 1-2 days, and the shipping time may vary due to the availability of merchandise. Order tracking number is also shared with the confirmation email.

Return policy: no information is mentioned on the website regarding their return policy.

Refund policy: Like the refund policy, no information is given for the refund policy.

Pros of 97vsshop.com

Cheap branded shoes

A wide range of shoes and brands to choose from

Cons of 97vsshop.com

It has a low trust index.

The domain age of this site is short.

Is 97vsshop Legit?

Domain age: 19 days only; 23/11/2021

Domain Expiry: 23/11/2022

Trust score: 1/100

Trust Rank: 1.5/100

Alexa rank: a #626,538 global rank is assigned to 97vsshop.com.

Plagiarized content: a significant portion of the content posted on this site is copied from other online sites.

Customer policies: some important customer policies are missing as no information is provided on the site related to them

Customer reviews: no trustable ratings or reviews could be found

Contact information: only an email address is provided, which also seems to be fake

About Us page: this page contains fake information like a live chat service and that the company has served customers for decades.

Owner’s information: not revealed

97vsshop Reviews from the Shoppers

Under each product’s description box on the website, reviews sections contain almost 5-star ratings and positive reviews from customers, but these seem too good to be true.

But we did find some YouTube videos talking about 97vsshop.com and where users are enquiring about its legitimacy. Thus, there are no valuable reviews or feedbacks of customers that can help analyze this website.

The Final Verdict

In the 97vsshop Reviews article, we researched and analyzed every point about 97vsshop.com. It is a shopping website that claims to deal in shoes.

The website contains fake and plagiarized information along with incomplete contact details. It has a short domain age and a low trust score, which makes this site questionable.

