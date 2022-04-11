A 0ne Piece Game Trello {April} Explore Where To Play!

This article will give you details about the one piece game. If you are fetching the link for A 0ne Piece Game Trello, you visit the right page.

Have you played the recently launched ‘one piece game’? Do you know about its features in Trello? If you are one of those Worldwide players who are looking for the ‘one piece game’ in Trello, then here you can find all the details. The game was launched several weeks back on Roblox.

Many players are confused about the relationship between the one piece game and Trello. So in this article, we will discuss A 0ne Piece Game Trello.

One piece game in Trello

Trello is a platform where you can see various details and features of various games like a one piece game. The following list will explain to you about the details of one piece game in Trello:

Important- This section includes essential links like the discord server link of the game, game link, updates, and the codes of the game. Game information- You can spawn fruits every 30 minutes. The chance to get it from the chest is 0.1%. In A One Piece Game Wiki , you can purchase fruits, guns, fighting items, and swords with Beli(B$). Obtain Beli by quests, defeating mobs, or opening a chest.

Game features Trello

The currency in the one piece game is Beli which can be obtained by the chest. The chest can provide B$3k Beli. As per the information in Trello, the game passes like Devil Fruit Notifier, notifying you about when and where the devil spawns fruit. The Coffin boat and Striker passes are a boat with the highest speed of 125 and 150, respectively.

The NPCs include set spawns, Rayleigh, merchant, business Man, travelling merchant, Blacksmith, Fosc, Xury, Xury’s brother, Sanji, and Fishman. The further information elaborates about the islands and some valuable tips.

A 0ne Piece Game Trello Items

Island- The starter island is the first island. To proceed to the next island, get at least twenty levels of strength. Players can purchase guns and scrolls for multiple quests. The other islands include shell’s islands, wilderness, Arlong park, Orange Town, etc.

Fighter Style- It includes blackleg, electro, Fishman Karate

Sword style includes 3ss, thunder pole, and Bisento.

Guns include Dual Flintlock, Flintlock, and slingshot.

Fruits include Barrier fruit, ice fruit, chop fruit, light fruit, invisible fruit, Fire fruit, lighting fruit, operation fruit, magma fruit, quake fruit, phoenix fruit, Venom, String fruit, and gas fruit, Rubber.

A 0ne Piece Game Trello has bosses that include Bandit Boss, Gorilla, whiteboard, the boss, Usopp, thunder god, Magellan, Desert Bandit leader, Luffy, doflamingo, etc.

Conclusion

This article will tell you about the one piece game in Trello. Trello includes plenty of information about the trending game. There are different features and characters in the game. We have discussed the Islands, fighter-style, Guns. You can visit this link to learn more about the game in Trello.

What are your views on A 0ne Piece Game Trello? Please share your views in the comment section.

