Aainflight .com {July 2022} Read About The Website Here!

If you are a passenger of American Airlines, you must read this article and learn about Aainflight .com

Do you often fly from one place to another on flights? While we travel on flights, we might have to check some important work emails, explore the Internet for something important, or want to stream online videos to pass the time. 

However, this becomes difficult, especially when our Internet services don’t work. The United States-based American Airlines helps you continue to explore the Internet or stream videos through Aainflight .com. Let us learn how.

About aainflight.com: 

Aainflight.com is the official website of American Airlines that only works when you are connected to their Wi-Fi service. Once your flight reaches a certain height, you can connect your phone, tablet or laptop to American Airlines’ high-speed Wi-Fi. 

This redirects you automatically to aainflight.com, where you can enjoy browsing the Internet, check your emails, install your boarding pass or stream video services like Hulu, Netflix or HBO. However, this service is only available on selected domestic flights, and you must upgrade your membership to enjoy these services on Aainflight .com.

You can add the Wi-Fi services on every flight or pay monthly for the plan of Airlines (American) Subscription for Wi-Fi; for which the pre-requirements are as follows:

  • One must be an A-Advantage member.
  • One must have a credit card saved in the account of A-Advantage with a US billing address.
  • An email address must be saved in the account of AAdvantage.

About American Airlines:

American Airlines is one of the major United States-based airlines. It is also the world’s largest airline when measured by scheduled passenger carried, fleet size, and revenue passenger mile. It is a subsidiary company of the American Airlines Group.

Aainflight .com is one of the many websites associated with American Airlines.

American Airlines was founded in 1926 as American Airways. It now operates an extensive network of international and domestic flights to almost 350 destinations in 50 countries.

The company is headquartered in Texas, US and has an AAdvantage program for frequent-flyers. In addition, passengers can take advantage of several inflight services through subscription plans.

It is also the founding member of Oneworld, the world’s third-largest airline alliance. The airline manages more than 200 million passengers annually and 130,000 employees.

How can you log in on Aainflight .com?

If you want to enjoy your inflight Wi-Fi subscription on American Airlines, here are the steps:

  • Once your flight reaches 10,000 feet above the ground, the free Wi-Fi service will be enabled.
  • You must put your phone on Flight mode, turn on the Wi-Fi, and get connected to free American Airlines inflight Wi-Fi.
  • Once done, you would be automatically redirected to aainflight.com. And if you are not redirected, you can open your web browser and search for the website to enjoy browsing the Internet, stream videos or check your emails during your flight faster.

Final Words:

We hope you have now become aware of Aainflight .com. Unfortunately, this website only works once you are connected to American Airlines Wi-Fi. You can learn more about American Airlines through this link

Have any other queries about aainflight.com? Please feel free to ask in the comment box.

