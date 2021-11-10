Abilvia Reviews {Nov} Is This A Legitimate Website?

The article will be helpful for the buyers to know about Abilvia Reviews and give you the necessary details.

Are you a true fashion freak? If yes, then you might have explored Abilvia.com in the United Kingdom, which is tried by many fashion influencers. Women are the real fashion freak as compared to men, and they keep on trying new outfits regularly. This store has a unique clothing collection that will suit you.

But before purchasing or buying any clothing item from this website, you must know about Abilvia Reviews so that you can see and judge all the positive and negative sides of this brand. We will share all the necessary details here. So, read the full post.

Brief of Abilvia.com

Abilvia is an online clothing store that has a fantastic collection that any other online store could have. If you want dresses for different purposes, then you can get every dress of your kind here. Outfits available in this store are:

Party dresses

Casual dresses

Midi, vacation, maxi, mini, long sleeve dresses

Printed dresses

Cardigans, sweater dresses, etc.

Despite all this, we would like to inform you: Is Abilvia Legit or a scam? And this question arises in the minds of every customer. Every buyer wants good clothes at a reasonable price. And it is important for every seller to ensure the safety of the buyers.

Features of Abilvia.com

Get amazing party dresses from https://www.abilvia.com/.

For any query, contact abilvia@movefastmail.com.

Details of contact number as well as location are missing.

Shipment policy :

Postal and express shipping takes 35 working days.

Free delivery on orders above $79.

There are no details regarding Abilvia Reviews found on the items of this site.

Cancellation policy :

Amount fully refundable if order canceled within one day.

A 10% cancellation fee is applied if canceled after 24 hours of ordering.

Return Policy :

Orders can be returned within thirty days of delivery.

Clothes must be unworn, unwashed, and with original tags. Clothes with quality defects will be returned.

Modes of payments are not mentioned.

Positive Highlights

Email address is shown on the site.

Https server found.

No shipping costs on orders above $79.

Negative Highlights

Important information like contact details and location are missing.

No customer feedback on the collection of the website was found.

Is Abilvia Legit or a scam?

Shopping from online sites may be fun for many buyers, but you must know about the legitimacy of their shopping station. Customer satisfaction and safety are the two important things that must be taken care of by every shopping website.

Here are the following details:

Registration of Domain : The site was registered on July 7, 2021.

Trust Index : It got 1% as a trust score, which is low.

Data Safety : Https server found, which means it is safe to use.

Clients’ Feedback : Customer’s Feedback on the layout of the website is available, but there are no Abilvia Reviews on other rating sites.

Social Relations : Pages found on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, etc but no relevant information found.

Every website must share such details so that buyers can know about the legitimacy of such online shopping websites. The intentions of the sellers might not be good. They may aim to cheat the customers, so beware, so such sellers as online means are the easiest way to deceive the buyers. It’s our duty to bring out all the necessary details in the sight of the customers so that they can take their final step before purchasing.

Abilvia Reviews

There are many details that are important to be shared, but these sites failed to share, like address details and contact information are not mentioned. Email addresses are shown, and pages on social media were found but no useful information available. Also, no relevant information found on other rating sites. Moreover, there is no genuine shopper’s Feedback found on the products of this site. It got nil popularity as per Alexa Rank.

Final Summary

Based on the following research, we found that this website is very newly registered with less than six months of creation. Based on Abilvia Reviews, we found a low trust factor of this website, making it insecure to use. More details regarding Casual Wears can be viewed on this link.

What are your views on Abilvia.com? Kindly share with us.

