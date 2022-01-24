What Should You Know About Text Scams?: Everyone uses a cell phone nowadays. This object is basically indispensable. We need it for work, communicating with friends and family, and lately also for shopping. These gadgets have evolved so much that they can even replace computers. Cell phones are great alternatives for almost everything you do on a laptop. Therefore, just like laptops, they come with some risks.

Long gone are the days when hackers only targeted PCs. Now, they have clever ways to attack our phones as well. And these precious small things store lots of sensitive information. Moreover, they keep us constantly connected to the Internet. Additionally, marketing offers, even illegitimate ones can easily get to us over the phone.

Scammers and fraudsters often rely on emails to target victims. Yet, a faster method is sending text messages. Have you ever received a text message from an unknown number? That sender could have been a scammer. The purpose of text scams is usually to steal personal information. Learn more about how these scams work and how to avoid them.

The Purpose of Text Scams

Text scams are often just like spam emails. In other words, they come from unknown senders. You have not solicited these messages and they often have a commercial nature. However, just like spam emails, not all these texts come from scammers. Some are simply offers companies send to their customers.

Yet, to avoid the risk of getting scammed, it’s better not to reply. Scam texts usually have two purposes:

1) Phishing for personal data

2) Convincing people to make a payment

There are different strategies scammers rely on in both circumstances. For the first, they may pretend to verify an existing account or make you an offer. If you want to benefit from it, you need to subscribe by accessing a link included in the text. Consequently, you will provide scammers with your personal details. Also, it’s possible to download some sort of malware by clicking on that link.

For example, you might download a piece of spyware on your cell phone. This is a malicious program that accesses your files without your knowledge. It can allow someone to hack your accounts and even still your money. They can do this easily if they get hold of your internet banking login details.

In the second case, text scams work like any other illegitimate commercial offer. Scammers send you a message inviting you to check out some products. These would typically have incredibly high discounts. After you make a purchase, you can wait for days and weeks to get the products. But they might never arrive, or you might get something you haven’t ordered. This is how scammers make money in e-Commerce scams, which can be text scams too.

How Do Text Scams Look Like?

There are a few popular examples of text scams criminals seem to prefer. Here is a shortlist of the most common things scammers promise through text messages:

Different promotional discounts, coupons, giveaways, or gift cards

Awards and prizes (often for offers you’ve never subscribed to)

Help in enabling you to pay off loans faster

Access to student loan forgiveness programs or quick student loan payment plans

Another common strategy criminals use while phishing for personal data is impersonation. When they do this, they pretend to work for a company or even an institution. This is usually a big name such as Amazon. Alternatively, they allegedly represent an institution everyone has to deal with such as the IRS.

In these cases, criminals pretend they need some extra information. They typically say they need it in order to verify your account. Alternatively, they claim you have debts to pay or products waiting to be shipped.

Here are some of the most frequent claims scammers make in these situations:

Your account registered suspicious activity and they need to check it

You made a new purchase, and they want you to contact them to authorize it

They realized that your payment information is incorrect

There is a new delivery notice on your name

In all these cases, scammers are looking for one thing – personal information. If you reply, they will ask for details such as your name, address, social security number, or bank account.

What To Do If You Get Such Texts?

The golden rule to remember is that legitimate companies don’t do any of the above. If there is a problem with your account, they will never ask for your login details. Therefore, the first red flag to spot is a request for personal information.

Then, the second step is to be cautious. Even if the text sounds worrying, never comply. Don’t just send information to people you don’t know. Look for the company’s contact details and call. This way, you will find if the claim and request are valid.

Moreover, there are different ways to avoid these messages altogether. Use an antivirus with spam filters, for example. You can also block calls or messages from unknown senders. All in all, prevention and caution are key to staying safe.

