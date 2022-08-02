DODBUZZ
News

Accident Nasugbu {Aug 2022} Explore The Incident!

Alexis AldenAlexis Aldenno commentNo tags

This write-up aims to provide our readers with important information about Accident Nasugbu and the relevant details about the accident.

Did you hear about the Truck accident? The recent truck accident in the Philippines has left people speechless. The news is circulating all over the internet. People from around the world are in shock and want to know about this truck accident. Stay with us if you are unaware of what happened and want the information about the accident. This article will provide all the important information about the Accident Nasugbu and all the details about the accident, victims, and the culprit. 

What happened at Nasugbu?

On Monday at 6 am, an accident happened in Nasugbu Town. It took place in Batangas province, south of Manila. A truck was on its way from Mexico, Pampanga, where that truck plowed into a roadside fruit store, hit a motorbike, and collided with a car. 

The motorbike driver, the car driver, and the six passengers in the car. According to the police, the truck was filled with sand while overtaking on the national highway; the truck lost its break and got out of control, which led to the death of 8 people.

Details on Nasugbu Batangas Accident

The truck driver was identified as Ben Bryen Constantino, a 28-year man and a resident of Bagong Barrio, Caloocan City. The name Worldwide Ventures owned the truck. On his way from Mexico Ben Bryen had 2 more companions named Jiar Aranzado, 24 and Faustino Cuenco,23. 

Aranzado is a resident of Barangay Balaong and Cuenco is a resident of Barangay Basuit. They both were younger than Constantin and worked under him as his helpers. The investigation claimed that the truck also hit a blue-colored Yamaha Aerox motorbike. The Driver of that Yamaha motorbike is a 42-year man, a resident of Barangay Balibago.

Victims of the Accident Nasugbu

A report provided by the public information office identified the 7 victims. The victims who died along with Sangalang identified as, Catherine Ampo,24, Jerson Santos, 53; Jayvee Santos, 24; Evelyn Santos, 56; Amado Santos, 53; and a 4-month-old child named Candy Santos. All these victims lost their lives in a truck accident. The motorcycle driver also died on the spot. The truck driver and the two helpers of Costantino got sustained injuries. Currently, the Driver of the Dump truck is in police custody and will face some charges.

How do people react to Nasugbu Batangas Accident?

People are showing their rage at the Driver who caused this road mishap. People are calling Ben Bryen Constantino a freak. They also send their condolences to the family and want strict action for this accident as soon as possible.

Conclusion

This article discussed the Nasugbu Accident and related information about the culprit and the victim. If you want to know more about the accident, then read here

Let us know if you get all information about the accident, and do share your views on how you like our article on Accident Nasugbu in the comment section below.

Also Read : – Accident Saillans {July 2022} Get Complete Insight!

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

5billionsales Legit {Aug} Explore Answer With Features!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
Read exclusive reviews unavailable elsewhere to know if it is 5BILLIONSALES Legit. Also, learn about the features and functions of 5billionsales.com. Are you interested in making money just for browsing the internet (or) by clicking links? Many Ponzi schemes on the internet promise to pay significant amount of money. But, most websites shut down within six months, scamming people in the name of membership fees and level upgrades.  Did you come across 5billionsales.com, which claims good payout in Nigeria, Ghana, and India? Do you want to know if is 5BILLIONSALES Legit?...
News

Klcc Diri {Aug 2022} Shopping Mall Shocking Incident!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
The article describes the recent horrible accident of Klcc Diri and the essential facts of the incident. Do you know the recent accident that happened in the Klcc? As per the report, an individual died in this Suria shopping mall in the capital of Malaysia. The incident happened on 1 August 2022 (Monday). The local time was 9.38 pm.  Many people have seen the lifeless body, which is already on the internet. Later the authority of the shopping mall covered the body to avoid the crowd. We need to discuss the incident...
News

When National Ex Girlfriend Day 2022 {Aug} Explore Info!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
Our article talks about " When National Ex Girlfriend Day 2022". So if you are interested or have any old girlfriends to wish, please start reading our post. When it comes to the topic of National Ex Day, are you as confused as other users of the internet? Consequently, today is recognized as National Old Girlfriend Day 2022! The second of August is a special day to celebrate old girlfriends in the United States.  When National Ex Girlfriend Day 2022? This day is commemorated yearly. On social media, however, well-wishes...