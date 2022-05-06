How Old Is ‘Jake From State Farm’ Actor Kevin Miles?

Jake from State Farm”, Actor Kevin Miles’ career took off after he landed the role of a lifetime as the world’s favorite insurance salesman, Jake Rosati. The hit show became an instant cult classic, and it has been renewed for several seasons since its original release in 2003. With his excellent performance as Jake, it’s no wonder Kevin Miles continues to receive rave reviews from his fans and critics alike, but what has he been up to since then? Let’s find out how old he is now and how much money he makes in real life!

Short Biography of Kevin Miles

Kevin Miles, the actor who has appeared in the films S.W.A.T. in 2017, Innocent in 2019 and Criminal Minds in 2019, was born in Chicago, Illinois, the USA. From State Farm, Jake is another name for him. He’s also starred in commercials for Coors Light, Taco Bell, T-Mobile, 5 Hour Energy, Pepsi, Bose, Henry’s Hard Sparkling Water, Hyundai, and McDonald’s. Kevin is 5 feet 11 inches, i.e. 182 centimeters in height and is currently single.

He is currently among the famous movie stars in the United States. “Jake from State Farm” is a name that many people know him.

Kevin Miles’ Age

Kevin Mimms is currently 31 years old. As shown by his Instagram, he was born on July 5th, 1990.

The Net worth of Kevin Miles

How much does jake from state farm make? Media sources claim that Kevin Mimms’ net worth is estimated at $1.2 million, earned through his acting career and social media personality. At this point, Kevin Mimms’ salary is unknown.

Kevin Miles’ Education and Career

As soon as Kevin became interested in acting and television, his father noticed. Growing up, the boy acted, beginning with his performance of Lord Capulet in Romeo and Juliet in elementary school. The play was a success, which allowed the young actor to reach his lifelong aspiration to be an actor. After finishing school in 2004, he enrolled in the Chicago Academy to learn theatre and act in the arts. He graduated from it in 2008.

After this, he studied theatre at the Webster University, where he graduated from it in 2012 with a BA. in Fine Arts. In the end, he relocated to LA to find a good-paying job. At first, he felt doubtful and afraid, but… he first needed to choose whether to stay in Chicago and work to build up his cred or go to New York or LA and follow his dreams. However, with his mother’s support, he could take care of her, so he saved up money and bought an old car, and was eventually able to go to school in New York.

After unsuccessful attempts to find a place to stay, he eventually slept in his car for some time. His dream of becoming an actor became a challenge. Living in LA was difficult. Thanks to his friends’ advice, he got on casting networks, which allowed him to get more noticed. He did not refuse to play small minor roles:

“This was unquestionably difficult. I persisted. It was brick-by-brick, putting my best foot forward and going for it.”

Gradually, he began to land roles in TV commercials. Kevin Miles got invited to a tryout one day for the role of Jake, State Farm. During the interview, the actor stated that Rand [Harbert], the CMO of State Farm, honestly never thought Miles was the perfect guy for the role: “I wasn’t on the lookout for you. I was on the lookout for the real ‘Jake.’ My wife came across your callback form and said ‘That’s your Jake’ right away.”

Kevin Miles was outstanding and became famous following his performance playing Jake. He became one of the most well-known Television commercial performers of the period. He frequently appeared in commercials alongside two well-known athletes, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. They all called him “Jake”: they never said “Kevin,” which is fine (laughs). Jake, they’ll say.

Movies that Kevin Miles Featured In

In addition to appearing in commercials, he was in several films and TV shows:

For Movies, he acted;

“Innocent” In 2010, as Kevin Mimms

“Jake Squared” in 2013 as Cool Party Guy

“Lap Dance” in 2014 as Kevin/Customer

“Miles Away” in 2015 as Timmie

“Lionheart: The James Bay Film Project” in 2016 as Liam

“American Typecast” in 2019 as Robber#1

“Emmanuel and Me” in 2019 as Joey

“Most Guys Are Losers” 2020 as Muscle Guy

For Series, he acted in;