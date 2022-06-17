What are the Recent Advancements in Background Checks?

Advancements in Background Checks: Experts report that background checks have increased threefold since the pandemic began. Several checks in a row are being observed, which means the users are probably HR professionals or small business owners checking potential or current employees’ backgrounds.

The pandemic has transformed this niche, as it has many others. It has created new challenges associated with hiring and managing staff remotely since it began in 2020, along with many other issues. Still, there have been quite a few advancements as well.

Here are the top advancements market observers and analysts expect will drive the most efficient employment screening practices this year and beyond. Some of these were a while in coming, while others developed in response to COVID-19.

The Impact of the Great Resignation

The aftermath of the pandemic’s restrictions impacted the workforce negatively, leading to a unique phenomenon that was ultimately dubbed the “Great Resignation.” Resignation rates had not been that high in four decades.

Businesses scrambled to draw and keep talent and adapt their background check requirements to cope with the dynamic labor market. Streamlining hiring is now more critical than ever due to the labor shortage. Failure to do so can lead to missing out on the top candidates.

Increasing Interest in ATS

Applicant Tracking System (ATS) screening integrations are a significant advancement that’s transforming the landscape of employee checks. ATS platforms are not new by any means, but more businesses of all sizes are coming to realize how helpful they can be to achieve better hires and employee relationships.

ATS became more popular during the pandemic as HR employees had to get more done with more limited resources. ATS integration is an excellent way to streamline processes, save money, eliminate dual data entry, and increase transparency.

It can lead to fewer calls, faster hiring, and improved candidate experiences on desktop and mobile devices. Look for a screening service that makes custom integrations adaptable to current solutions.

Gauging Employment Experience

HR staff is beginning to align background screening criteria to job requirements far more effectively. Blanket education, criminal checks, and rigorous drug screening are long gone. Today, HR is better equipped to use employment experience as a lead success indicator and identify aspects that could result in unconscious bias.

These measures can eradicate entry barriers to underrepresented groups and bring about more equitable, diverse, and inclusive workplaces.

Ongoing Screening

Ongoing drug screening and criminal searches are increasingly becoming subject to periodical review. A lot of businesses would screen their staff only once, usually before hiring them. Background checks have progressed to adopt ongoing monitoring to offer employers peace of mind and security.

On the other hand, this kind of monitoring could make staff members feel uneasy or unjustly accused. HR professionals are working on clear policies around periodical background checks, which are communicated with transparency and honesty.

The Role of Millennials in Background Checks

The influence of millennials on workplaces is being felt more and more, including their impact on screening. This generation prizes transparency, so it’s critical to provide it during any screening process. HR departments explain what the screening entails when interacting with potential employees in advance. They encourage questions and provide honest answers, especially what happens if the screening yields negative information.

What’s more, Baby Boomers and Generation X rely on credit cards more than millennials, so credit report checks might pose a challenge.

The Advent of Social Media Monitoring

The use of findings based on social media remains highly controversial. There is no doubt that a candidate or existing employee’s social media account can be helpful. If not processed as per EEOC and FCRA guidelines, it can result in potential liability issues. As informative as social network checks can be, they can also provide misinformation, resulting in misdirected bias.

Freelancers Increasingly Subjected to Screening

HR is beginning to give freelancers and salaried employees equal focus. The so-called “gig economy” has grown exponentially in recent years, most notably with Uber and other transport services. Intuit reports that the number of gig workers will reach 7.6 million in 2022. That portion of the labor market will increase by almost a fifth every year over the next five years. In addition, companies are starting to take background screening more seriously due to negative publicity regarding customer safety.

Don’t Delay – Start Checking Today

Before the pandemic, background checks rarely took more than a week. Now, there are severe delays to reckon with, especially delays in education and criminal checks. It’s best to start checking the best candidates immediately after identifying them. Delaying their start date will cost your organization far more than the accelerated screening.