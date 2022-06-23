DODBUZZ
News

Afghanistan Earthquake Wiki (June) Recent Update!

Alexis AldenAlexis Aldenno commentNo tags
Check out this article to get the latest updates on Afghanistan Earthquake Wiki.

Have you ever personally experienced an earthquake? Even if you didn’t, you must know how impactful an earthquake could be.

All over the world, countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Southeast Asia, Europe, etc., everyone has the deadliest earthquake story to tell. But unfortunately, no one is spared in such natural calamities.

Recently, Afghanistan also experienced the most destructive earthquake in two decades. Scroll further for detailed information on Afghanistan Earthquake Wiki.

What exactly happened?

A powerful earthquake hit Afghanistan’s mountainous and rural region on June 22nd, 2022. The earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan near the border of Pakistan with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale.

Tremors were felt as far away as India and Pakistan. According to the United States Geological Survey, it was struck about 27 miles (44 km) from the southeastern city of Khost. Paktika province’s southeastern region has been the worst hit. If you are interested to know more, read the detailed news below.

More on Afghanistan Earthquake 2022

The state-run news agency, Bakhtar, released some photographs and wrote on Twitter that in Paktika, 90 houses had been destroyed.

Rescue efforts are going on, along with medical and food supplies being taken to the affected regions. Salahuddin Ayubi, an Interior Ministry official, said that the death toll is likely to rise as some villages are located in remote mountain areas. It will take some time to gather all the details.

The sudden and overnight Earthquake has affected the entire world and possibly have further impacts in the long run.

Numbers and Stats of the Destruction 

Afghanistan Earthquake News reports damages on a large scale, and the Taliban, which took over Afghanistan last August, is appealing for international aid.

According to disaster management officials, 1500 people are injured, and the numbers are expected to grow with time. At Least 1,000 were killed in the destructive catastrophe, and many children lost many families.

Most confirmed deaths are reported from the eastern province of Paktika, where 255 people were killed. Deaths were also reported in Nangarhar province.

António Guterres, head of the United Nations, said they had fully mobilized over the calamity. UN officials have said that medical supplies, food, emergency shelters, and health teams are on the way to the earthquake zone. However, as per a senior Taliban official, Afghanistan cannot assist the people to the required extent.

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan Earthquake Today seems like a difficult time for the country when it is already going through hunger and economic crises.

People are being rescued in helicopters, and some are getting treatment on the ground, as per some footage shared by local media. According to Mohammad Amin Hozaifa, information and culture director of Paktika province, people who have received injuries are being taken to Gardez and Kabul. However, he also said, “People are digging grave after grave,” mentioning the deaths and people stuck in the residues.

For the Afghanistan Earthquake USGS predicted the magnitude to be 5.9; however, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the magnitude was 6.1.

According to EMSC, tremors were felt over 310 miles (500 kms) by 119 million people. According to witness accounts posted on the EMSC website, the tremors are felt in Kabul and Islamabad.

Final Verdict 

Many people in the affected regions are believed to be trapped under the ruins. The shock hit Afghanistan at 1:24 a.m., according to the local time on Wednesday.

Afghanistan Earthquake June 2022 coincided with heavy monsoon rains making the houses often built of mud in the affected areas vulnerable to damage due to earthquake.

Also Read : – Siragusa Cause of Death {June} What Is The Reason? Read!

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Cotton Rosser Obituary {June} What Caused His Death?

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This page will provide information about Cotton Rosser Obituary to all our readers. Kindly check this post. What happened to Cotton Rosser? What caused his death? The unexpected passing of a well-known P.T. Barnum of professional rodeo is shocking and heartbreaking news for the entire United States. According to information from our reliable online sources, his death’s cause is still unknown. People are looking for him to learn more about Cotton Rosser Obituary in-depth. You can find information in this article that we have gathered from reliable online sources.  Rosser’s...
News

Who Is Academy Umbrella Harlan {June} Know Character!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
The article provides the details of the new characters and their role in Umbrella Academy, know by reading Who Is Academy Umbrella Harlan.   Did you watch umbrella academy? Did you watch till season 2? Season 3 has a few additions to show that include Harlan cooper's return. Are you eager to know about season 3? Did you try to find the details of the new features of the story? If not, have a look at the below article. People Worldwide eagerly wait for the new update and twists to be...
News

How Did Tony Siragusa Die {June} Find Reason If Revealed

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This article provides entire detail on How Did Tony Siragusa Die and further detail on his career and personal life. Follow our blog for the latest updates. Are you aware of the demise of the popular NFL player? Do you know the entire incident? If not, then this is what you need to know. The famous NFL player starring Tony Siragusa dies at 55. This news has become viral news in the United States and Canada. Today in this article, we will cover every detail of the demise of the NFL player and...