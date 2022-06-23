Afghanistan Earthquake Wiki (June) Recent Update!

Check out this article to get the latest updates on Afghanistan Earthquake Wiki.

Have you ever personally experienced an earthquake? Even if you didn’t, you must know how impactful an earthquake could be.

All over the world, countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Southeast Asia, Europe, etc., everyone has the deadliest earthquake story to tell. But unfortunately, no one is spared in such natural calamities.

Recently, Afghanistan also experienced the most destructive earthquake in two decades. Scroll further for detailed information on Afghanistan Earthquake Wiki.

What exactly happened?

A powerful earthquake hit Afghanistan’s mountainous and rural region on June 22nd, 2022. The earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan near the border of Pakistan with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale.

Tremors were felt as far away as India and Pakistan. According to the United States Geological Survey, it was struck about 27 miles (44 km) from the southeastern city of Khost. Paktika province’s southeastern region has been the worst hit. If you are interested to know more, read the detailed news below.

More on Afghanistan Earthquake 2022

The state-run news agency, Bakhtar, released some photographs and wrote on Twitter that in Paktika, 90 houses had been destroyed.

Rescue efforts are going on, along with medical and food supplies being taken to the affected regions. Salahuddin Ayubi, an Interior Ministry official, said that the death toll is likely to rise as some villages are located in remote mountain areas. It will take some time to gather all the details.

The sudden and overnight Earthquake has affected the entire world and possibly have further impacts in the long run.

Numbers and Stats of the Destruction

Afghanistan Earthquake News reports damages on a large scale, and the Taliban, which took over Afghanistan last August, is appealing for international aid.

According to disaster management officials, 1500 people are injured, and the numbers are expected to grow with time. At Least 1,000 were killed in the destructive catastrophe, and many children lost many families.

Most confirmed deaths are reported from the eastern province of Paktika, where 255 people were killed. Deaths were also reported in Nangarhar province.

António Guterres, head of the United Nations, said they had fully mobilized over the calamity. UN officials have said that medical supplies, food, emergency shelters, and health teams are on the way to the earthquake zone. However, as per a senior Taliban official, Afghanistan cannot assist the people to the required extent.

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan Earthquake Today seems like a difficult time for the country when it is already going through hunger and economic crises.

People are being rescued in helicopters, and some are getting treatment on the ground, as per some footage shared by local media. According to Mohammad Amin Hozaifa, information and culture director of Paktika province, people who have received injuries are being taken to Gardez and Kabul. However, he also said, “People are digging grave after grave,” mentioning the deaths and people stuck in the residues.

For the Afghanistan Earthquake USGS predicted the magnitude to be 5.9; however, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the magnitude was 6.1.

According to EMSC, tremors were felt over 310 miles (500 kms) by 119 million people. According to witness accounts posted on the EMSC website, the tremors are felt in Kabul and Islamabad.

Final Verdict

Many people in the affected regions are believed to be trapped under the ruins. The shock hit Afghanistan at 1:24 a.m., according to the local time on Wednesday.

Afghanistan Earthquake June 2022 coincided with heavy monsoon rains making the houses often built of mud in the affected areas vulnerable to damage due to earthquake.

Also Read : – Siragusa Cause of Death {June} What Is The Reason? Read!