Challenging Resources for Your Students That Will Aid Career Development

Aid Career Development: Students live in such a phase of life where they need professional guidance to get through their academic life and step into a practical one. A slight misguidance can turn the whole life of a student upside which he will regret in the later years but won’t realize at that time. This is why the mentor or the guide plays a vital role in a student’s life and who can be a better mentor for a student than his teacher. As Fredrick Lenz said;

“The relationship between the student and teacher is ultimately important. In higher spirituality, we don’t study a subject as much as a person.”

A student gets to meet with a lot of influential personalities in his life. These personalities can be your teachers, your career-services providers, or other educational professionals. Each instructor leaves a certain influence of his personality on the student's life. Let us go through such challenging resources through which teachers can help students in their career development.

Challenges that students face:

We will surely discuss the teachers' part in students' career development. But before that, let us preview the challenges that students go through in their life. These challenges can be in the form of academic load, especially the writing projects. Then there can be challenges like family problems, financial issues, lack of effective communication, extended working hours, and so on.

Challenging resources for your students that will aid their career development:

Students appear to be mobilized by curiosity and driven by an intense need to explore, interact with, and discover their environment (Koca, 2016). This is why it is the role of the teacher to answer all these curiosities of the student. Following are some such challenging resources that will help students in their career development

Effective communication:

The most important thing that can help students in their career development is effective communication. Teachers must communicate with their students in a way that they could find relatable. Teachers must exchange their ideas, thoughts, knowledge, and opinions with their students in a way that the message is delivered to them with clarity.

Career discussion:

Another thing that will help students in their career development is the career discussion of teacher with her students. This career discussion can be in the form of class surveys through which students will be able to find their interests and inclination toward a specific job. Teachers can talk about the job related to the subject they are teaching and the career opportunities that can be availed by studying the particular subject. Nobody likes incomplete information. So, try to provide the student with full information regarding their career choices.

Skill development:

A good teacher teaches his subject only but a great teacher focuses on the skill development of the students as well. By skill development; we mean self-management, motivation, and a positive attitude towards life. Being more involved and debating on the topics shows the willingness plus interest of the student in the subject.

Discussion of your career journey:

Sometimes the life story of the mentor, instructor, or the teacher inspires the student to chase after his dreams. This is why when a teacher discusses his life journey, how he got into teaching, and the obstacles that he faced during his journey; he motivates the students to go after their ambitions. This tells them that everybody faces obstacles but it’s your willpower that will help you to overcome those obstacles.

Encourage your student:

Don’t make fun of your students’ career choices. Be encouraging towards your students. Let them ask the questions that they have in their mind, listen to those questions patiently and respond accordingly. Be appreciative of his choice. Inform him about the obstacles he might face in the future and what opportunities this career choice will bring him.

Parent-teacher meetings:

Parent-teacher meetings are not only about telling your student’s academic achievements and activities in school to the teacher. They are also about letting the parents know about their child’s career choices. Letting the parents know the things that are disturbing him and eventually his academics because of certain family problems. These discussions between teachers and parents will help the student in his career development.

Career planning activities:

Different activities that are carried out in the classroom or during lectures can help the students in sorting their careers. These activities help the students in realizing their weaknesses and strengths. They kind of give him self-realization of what he might want to be in the future.

Work on the strengths and weaknesses of the student:

Once the teacher gets to know about the students’ strengths and weaknesses then he can play an important role in high lightening those strengths and working on his weaknesses. Make sure that your student is working on his shortcomings to better prepare him for the future and help him in polishing his strengths to make him perfect for his future career choices.

Role of a student in developing his career:

The above-mentioned were the points through which teachers can help students in their career development. Besides that; it is the job of the student to work on the following things that can help him in making the right career choices;

Get to know yourself.

Be consistent with your efforts.

Never lose hope.

Explore and choose from different career choices.

Gain knowledge and experience in that particular field.

Keep everything in mind and then evaluate.

Conclusion:

Students go through various challenges in their life. This is that stage of life where students have hope and are confused as well. They have hope for their bright future but they are confused regarding their career choices. This is the part where teachers steep in for rescue by guiding the student for their career development.