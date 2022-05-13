Air Traffic Controllers Jamaica Strike {May} Know Details!

This post informs visitors about Air Traffic Controllers Jamaica Strike for contacting their carrier services before making a travel plan.

Is air traffic control halted in the Jamaican region? Are you planning to fly from Jamaica? Then, you must contact your carrier services before heading to the airport.

People from Jamaica, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other areas who plan to travel from Jamaica are frustrated with the stoppage of air traffic control across Jamaica.

If you also have a travel plan, check Air Traffic Controllers Jamaica Strike information through the guide below.

Is air traffic control halted in Jamaica?

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, afternoon and morning, air traffic control was halted in Jamaica, causing aircraft cancellations. Hundreds of stranded and unhappy travellers who couldn’t access the Caribbean island are suffered.

Flights were cancelled on Thursday, May 12, 2022, morning “because of air traffic services suspension, according to MBJ Airports Limited, which operates Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay’s well-known tourist destination. Due to limited airport staffing and strikes associated with salary negotiations, flights were cancelled.

When did the flights begin cancelling in Jamaica?

On May 12, 2022, at 09:30 a.m. local time, the arrivals boards at the airport began to display cancellations due to Jamaica Air Traffic Controllers Strike 2022. And, at 10:30 a.m., the departures board began reporting cancellations. United flights, Southwest, JetBlue, Delta, and the American were others on the cancellation list.

In Kingston’s capital city, at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, the situation was identical. Arrivals began to be cancelled at about 11:30 a.m., with departures beginning at 12:19 p.m.

Jamaica’s all three international airports, Ocho Rios’ Ian Fleming International Airport, Manley, and Sangster, are controlled by the centre of air traffic control Flights resumed at local time 05:00 p.m. on May 12, 2022, according to Kurt Solomon, head of the Jamaica Air Traffic Controllers Association.

Air Traffic Controllers Jamaica Strike:

Sangster’s commercial development and marketing manager, Sharon Hislop, informed that Kingston’s air traffic control centre didn’t have sufficient assistance for air traffic due to limited staffing on May 12, 2022. As per Hislop, the JCAA then opted to cease flights and air traffic services.

Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister, requested unions and public sector workers to be flexible in their demands for salary and wage modifications.

Were the waivers offered to the passengers?

The carrier with the most disrupted flights at Sangster, American Airlines, waived change fees for impacted travellers. Waivers were also provided to travellers by Delta Airlines because of Jamaica Air Traffic Controllers on Strike, granting a flight exemption for travellers whose trip was interrupted from May 12 to May 13, 2022, because of air traffic service interruptions affecting Jamaica’s air travel.

This exemption enables consumers to have the price difference excused for rescheduled flights on or before May 16, 2022, in the same service compartment as booked. Prime Minister also requested workers and their unions to be flexible in their demands,

Conclusion:

Many flights were affected because of limited support at airports in Jamaica due to the limited staffing, resulting in flight cancellations.

The delays were because of Air Traffic Controllers Jamaica Strike and have affected the plans of many passengers. Also, tap here for more information about the Strike in Jamaica’s air traffic control.

Is your flight cancelled due to Jamaica’s air control service interruptions? Then, write your experience in the comment box.

Also Read : – Air Traffic Organization Abbreviation {Dec} Get Solution