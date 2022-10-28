Five Things to Know About Airport Luggage Costs

As the travel industry opens back up many people are taking to the air in order to escape their hometown for a vacation, to go work remotely, or for a friend or family event. However, as the airports open back up and people arrange their flights all over the world, many are refamiliarizing themselves with the procedures and processes involved at the airport itself. From TSA protocols to luggage costs, travelers who come prepared will find it much easier to get to their flight on time and without running into any speed bumps.

If you’re making travel plans, domestically or internationally, you need to pack accordingly. Knowing the standard luggage procedures for your specific flight will help you and all your belongings get on board quickly and smoothly.

The following knowledge about airport luggage and its associated costs should help you pack perfectly for your upcoming trip, no matter how far or close you may be flying.

1. Carry-On is Always Free

How you pack will greatly depend on the nature of your trip. Where you’re going, how long you’re staying, and other variables all factor into how you ultimately need to pack and the different items you’re going to require. For instance, a work-trip to Cleveland is going to require some different packing methods than a snowboarding vacation to Colorado, while an international vacation to Europe, Asia, or anywhere else in the world will require a whole list of other items. Not to mention, how you’re going to spend your time once you’re there will also influence what you need to bring.

For trips that are closer-by and shorter-in-length, a carry-on-bag may be acceptable. Carry-on bags should always be free with your flight, and there are a wide variety of small suitcases specifically designed to fit in the over-head-carry-on container. These are convenient because you can pack them with the confidence that they’ll fit overhead and you won’t have to pay for any additional luggage.

Carry-on luggage can also be a good option, because typically you’ll be allowed an additional smaller bag that you can put under your seat, like a purse, backpack, or laptop carrier.

2. Most Flights Come With One Free Checked Bag

Many flights, especially flights that cover a longer distance, almost always come with one free checked bag. This isn’t always the case so it’s important to look at the fine print when booking your ticket, especially if you’re booking online and looking for the best deal. If you absolutely need to check a bag, you can always pay for additional checked bags. However, this is a less convenient option than simply buying a ticket that includes one free checked bag for the flight.

Checked bags are typically allowed to be much larger than carry-on bags or items. However, there are other stipulations that need to be considered when packing a back to check on a flight. You don’t want to be caught surprised by these limits either.

3. Making Weight

No, we aren’t talking about cutting weight for the big wrestling match, we’re talking about making sure that the plane stays airbound. In order to manage the total weight that a passenger plane takes on in any single flight, checked bags need to be kept under a certain weight. The specific bag weight limit is different for every carrier, but the lowest is around 30 pounds, while the highest is around 80 pounds, or just a bit over. The average though for most carriers seems to be around 50 pounds per checked bag.

The dimensions also vary from carrier to carrier so you’ll need to look at the specifics of your flight to find this information and make sure you’ve packed right.

4. Checking More Than one Bag

In the case that one checked bag is free, you’ll certainly have to pay for additional checked bags that you need transported as well.

Once again, make sure to read the specifics regarding your ticket and flight information to make sure that you have the option to check more than one bag if need be, as there may be a per-person limit on checked bags as well.

5. Some Additional Packing Tips

When it comes to international flights specifically, you might end up with some lengthy layovers. If you find yourself with a long layover in JFK one option is to make use of the JFK airport luggage storage and explore the great city of New York while you’re waiting for your next flight.

Even if you don’t go out and explore the city, you can use the JFK airport luggage storage to secure your belongings and take a much needed nap between flights. There are plenty of other ways and reasons to use the JFK airport luggage storage while you’re there. If need be, you could even use the JFK airport luggage storage to hold your things while you get dinner in the airport, use the restroom, or take a lengthy phone call, all the while knowing that your things are safely secured by the JFK airport luggage storage system.

A few Final Thoughts

If you’re making travel plans, be sure to think about where you’re headed, and how you’ll need to pack. Read the fine print on your ticket, and make sure you know all the weight and size limits for your things.