Airtalk Wireless IPAD {June} Is it a Benefit Program!

Airtalk Wireless IPAD has shared details of a website claiming to offer free broadband and other telecommunication services to American citizens.

Is your bill related to internet data and mobile devices getting higher monthly? Each requires Internet data for various activities ranging from regular work, connectivity and entertainment. Fixed investment in the form of device cost and maintenance are also added to it.

Airtalk Wireless claims to reduce the bill for some eligible citizens of the United States that can enrol in the Affordable Connectivity Program of the Federal government. Airtalk Wireless IPAD post has more on this story, so keep reading it to know everything on the Airtalk Wireless website.

Airtalk Wireless Com Portal:

Airtalk Wireless is a one-year-old website that claims to sell cheap mobile devices and internet data to eligible citizens of the country. According to Airtalk, the ACP is backed by the government and eligibility criteria will depend on the residing state of the beneficiary. 

It also states that only one individual from each household fulfilling the criteria can get benefits under this scheme. Free broadband and free and cheap mobile service are some of the services offered by this website.

Airtalk Wireless Phones

Airtalk Wireless’s parent company is HTC network, which provides connectivity to customers on their network. It claims to take the service from AT and T and offers network coverage in an area of its presence. It provides free mobile, data and text messaging services to customers eligible under the ACP plan.

It provides branded phones from entry-level to the latest model available in the market. Some of the models that are available on this platform are listed below.

  • Samsung Galaxy S 9 
  • Google Pixel 3 XL
  • Apple iPhone 7
  • Samsung Galaxy S8

Airtalk Wireless Phones can be purchased at less price at this website, or they can also be offered free to some eligible citizens. People can also upgrade their phones and use the data and calling service of the HTC network.

Income and other plans required for ACP:

some income criteria and plans that make citizens eligible for enrolling on the Affordable Connectivity Program. These criteria are state-specific, and only one individual from an eligible family can register for this plan.

  • People taking veteran’s pensions and survivor benefits.
  • Citizens taking Federal housing benefits.
  • People meet the guideline for low income.
  • Statement showing social security benefits.
  • Unemployment benefits.

Airtalk Wireless IPAD Customer Reviews:

Although the trust score and index for his website are around 50 per cent, its Alexa rank is 189741. The Alexa ranking states that it has good traffic on its platform, reflecting the availability of its customer reviews. 

It has many people connected on its social media accounts, and people have given mixed reviews for its service. Some beneficiaries complained of not receiving the phones, while others were satisfied with its service.

Final verdict:

This website claims to be a mobile network provider distributing the service under the government plan. Airtalk Wireless IPAD has mixed feelings about the claim made by this website; people should research before availing of service from Airtalk Wireless. Citizens receiving the benefits under ACP can share their experiences in the comment section.

