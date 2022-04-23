Alaabionline. Com {April} Find If It Is A Legit Site?

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere about Alaabionline. com, a website offering free Pubg mobile rewards.

Are you aware of a new website offering free Pubg Mobile rewards in France, the United Kingdom, and the United States? Did you know that Alaabionline.com is not offering Robux, it is not a Robux generator nor it is related to the Roblox platform?

If you are looking for a website that updates your Pubg account with weapons, stands, and intensity, we recommend you read this article to learn about Alaabionline. com.

About:

It is essential to know that if you access the URL Alaabionline.com, then you get the option to create and register a new domain. To access the Pubg reward generator, the users may access Alaabionline.com/pubg.

You will reach the website, which displays most of the content in Arabic. There are no policy content or customer service contact details present on Alaabionline.com/pubg. It only mentioned that the website was copyrighted from ‘apk beast’, a provider of UC and third-party modified mods.

On reaching Alaabionline.com/pubg, you need to click on the blue button to start the process of getting free rewards. Alaabionline. com will allow you to enter your Pubg account ID and select Android or iOS platform. You need to choose from six free rewards: Season 19 Royal Pass, Mummy Mummy Stand, 660 Coupons, Glacier M416, 770 Intensity, and 8,000 Intensity.

You can select only one reward at one time. If you access Alaabionline.com/pubg next time, your account ID will be recognized automatically from the same device. The website gives an impression that it is searching for your account ID and is successful in locating it to start the process of crediting the rewards. Now, for verification on Alaabionline. com, the user needs to click on the ‘check now’ button.

Once you click to verify, you will get redirected to generate-it.com. Currently, generate-it.com is offline and not accessible due to a technical issue with its DNS. As generate-it.com was not accessible, we could not determine the purpose and offerings.

Due to the same reason, the purpose of Alaabionline.com/pubg is also not achieved. The users are not getting any free rewards currently. It is anticipated that one generate-it.com is active; it may require users to complete a few mini-tasks to get free rewards.

Features of Alaabionline. com:

Alaabionline.com/pubg was launched on 7th July 2021 and expires within the next two months and fourteen days. It has a short life expectancy. Alaabionline.com/pubg achieved a terrible Trust Index of 5% and a business ranking of 38.7%. Alaabionline.com/pubg has a poor Alexa ranking of 4,359,705. It scored 46/100 on Malware and Phishing profile. Hence, it is a highly suspicious website.

Conclusion:

Alaabionline.com/pubg is a Scam due to terrible TrustRank, Business ranking, and Alexa score. Furthermost, the purpose of offering free Pubg rewards is not achieved as it is offline. We do not recommend Alaabionline. com because it holds security threats to your device and personal and payment information.Pubg Mobile does not endorse Alaabionline.com for providing any free rewards.

Were Alaabionline.com/pubg reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Alaabionline.com/pubg.

