Alphastude Com {April} Explore Services, Legitimacy!

This article describes an educational website that provides training to prepare students for upcoming exams.

Are you interested in an online website that provides training facilities for various exams? Keep reading till the end about the website discussed among the students preparing for various upcoming exams.

Competitive exam aspirants from Indonesia are looking for various online platforms that provide them the training facility to improve their performance and score better marks in the exams.

Let’s have a deep look into the online training platform and its features for the students.Read about the Alphastude com.

About Alphastude Website

Alphastude Website is a simple website designed for students to access various training programs. The platform charges a training fee from the students to access their services.

The platform provides the students with two main packages, one that costs Rp 37,000 for a 10 package and Rp 57,000 for a 20 package. It is mandatory to purchase any one of the packages to proceed to the training.

The user also needs to create a user profile to purchase the package and start training with the selected packages.

Alphastude com

PTN Entrance Exam is an upcoming exam the online platform is currently focusing on.

The users can practice different questions and modules provided by the platform.

The website also claims that the experts in the specific field prepare the available questions. In addition, the possible questions for the upcoming UTBK exams are also provided to the users.

More on Alphastude Website

The trust index of the website is 17%.

Scamdoc suspects the website to be a part of spam resulting in a bad trust index. In addition to that, Alphastude com ’s contact email address provided belongs to the free email service.

There are no ratings on the Trustpilot platform.

The domain creation date is 13th May 2020.

The domain expiry is on 13th May 2022.

The age of the domain is 1 year and 348 days.

How to Take Alphastude Training?

Visit the Alphastude Website.

Complete the registration process by providing your full name, email, and password.

Login using available user credentials.

Select the package as per requirement and add it to the cart.

Go to the cart and check out by completing the payment on Alphastude com .

Go to your profile and start training.

Additional Services provided by Alphastude Website

The registered users can access the purchased packages from any device from anywhere.

IRT assessment service is provided to understand the level of competence for the particular exam.

After conducting various training, a national score is provided to compare the scores with national rank.

Group discussion on topics for better understanding.

Conclusion

The pandemic and online education system have created a huge demand for online education and training, as online training ensures the website’s credibility before payment-related activities. To know more on this topic, please look details on online learning. Have you visited Alphastude com? Kindly share your personal opinion on the topic below.

