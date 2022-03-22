Amber Cerulean Medallion (March 2022) Location In Game!

The post talks about Amber Cerulean Medallion and elaborates on the features and where to find it

The online platform provides a myriad of advantages. Compared to bygone days when one had to follow several steps, it is now possible to play a game online without the mere need for an internet connection. With several games released every time, it is undoubtedly an alluring task to explore various games.

The latest to have caught the likes of players in the game Elden Ring which is widespread across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. In this article, we will elaborate on Amber Cerulean Medallion, a Talisman in the game.

An Overview of Elden Ring

Before we proceed to elaborate about the Talisman, which renders players additional perks in the game, let us provide our players with a sneak peek about the game. To begin with, Elden Ring can be defined as an RPG or role-playing game created by FromSoftware.

The game was released on 25 February 2022 ad is available on Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, 5 and Xbox Series X/S. In the coming section, we will be elaborating on Amber Cerulean Medallion, a form of Talisman with additional perks and how you can find it.

Synopsis About The Game

The Elden Ring game is designed as a third-person game wherein the players roam around in an interactive open world of Elden Ring.

It includes various elements that are used by players throughout the gameplay.

These include elements for combat, including different types of weapons, magic spells, crafting and horseback riding.

Besides, the game has garnered worldwide appreciation and acclaim for its unique gameplay. As per sources, it has already sold 12 million copies globally within the first three weeks of release.

Amber Cerulean Medallion – More Details

The latest is the Cerulean Amber Medallion, with various perks involved in the game. It can be defined as a Talisman, which helps raise the maximum FP by 6.5%. As per sources, it is derived from Erdtree’s old sap, which transforms into amber. Besides, it is one of the most treasured jewels in the Godfrey age that has primordial life energy encompassed inside it.

Where Can You Find The Cerulean Medallion?

Players can find the regular variant across the Lakeside Crystal Cave. Herein, you need to defeat the Bloodhound Knight to acquire it.

On the other hand, you can find the Amber Cerulean Medallion +1 variant called Castle Sole inside the corpse hanging on the wooden ledge of the castle.

The +2 Variant called Lunar Estate Ruins is kept inside a treasure chest deep inside an underground room of the ruins.

Final Conclusion

The Talisman enables players to raise their maximum FP by 6.5%. Besides, it also includes upgraded versions comprising of +1 and +2 variations. Overall, the Talisman helps in improving the player’s maximum FP.

We hope this article provides sufficient information about the Amber Cerulean Medallion and how to acquire it. Do you want to know more about the Talisman? Then read here.

Were you able to acquire the Talisman? Do share with us your views and feedback in the comments section below.

Also Read : – Key of Inner Chambers {July} Guide to Unlocking Chests!