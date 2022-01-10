Anna Carreras NFT {Jan} Find Its Stats, Buying provision

Know about a newly launched digital artwork NFT. Read this article to know about the price and market stats of Anna Carreras NFT.

Anna Carreras started working on launching the Anna Carreras Trossets project in 2021. Though Anna Carreras was making artwork for more than seventeen years, she worked as a creative programming teacher. Soon she realized the potential of the NFT market. Before her dream project, she casually said that she wanted to retire with a chicken and some money for her leaving.

Let’s discuss Anna Carreras NFT trending in Spain.

What is Anna Carreras Trossets?

Trossets are digital artwork designed by Anna Carreras that are sold on blockchain. Anna Carreras Trossets are judged based on several factors, such as their rarity. Anna Carreras Trossets are also purchased on the following basis and designs:

Aro

No: 91.8%

Si: 8.1%

Arcs

No: 95.5%

Si: 4.4%

Buit

No: 89.5%

Si: 10.4%

Creu

No: 93.6%

Si: 6.3%

Graella

6×3: 16%

9×5: 9.9%

12×7: 74%

Divideix

Poc: 91.3%

Molt: 8.6%

Blocs

Ixs: 1.8%

Tes: 5.5%

Cucs: 5.6%

Dens: 5%

Tots: 4.3%

Punts: 2.8%

Anna Carreras NFT Serps: 2.5%

Ganxos: 5.8%

Narius: 2.5%

Onades: 2.8%

Redols: 2.8%

Bastons: 5.4%

Talvegs: 2.5%

Destrals: 2.2%

Martells: 3%

Tabulars: 3.7%

Tenalles: 3%

Xupaxups: 5.6%

Zigazaga: 3.6%

Enllacats: 4.3%

Integrals: 2%

Verticals: 1.5%

Giragonces: 2.1%

Mossegades: 1.8%

Puntsianem: 2.1%

Tombaigira: 2.1%

Plataformes: 1.4%

Serpentines: 3.4%

Horitzontals: 1.4%

Vertihoricreus: 5.5%

Vertihoritzontals: 1.9%

Color

Mar: 5.6%

Beget: 5.9%

Ibiza: 5.5%

Olivos: 4.7%

Paella: 6%

Alzines: 4.6%

Barraca: 5.6%

Labarca: 5.5%

Menorca: 6%

Palamos: 5.1%

Salines: 5.7%

Mallorca: 6.2%

Montseny: 4.3%

Tortilla: 5.8%

Altafulla: 6.5%

Industria: 5.3%

Buganvilea: 6.5%

Puigpedros: 5.1%

How do Anna Carreras NFT works?

Stake the Trossets to sell them at a profit in the future.

Founder of Trossets:

Anna Carreras, a telecommunications engineer, is the founder of Trossets and the creator of unique digital art Trossets NFT.

Trossets Price Statistics:

Lowest Floor Price – $1.19

Cheapest Trossets – $2

The average price of a Trossets – $1969.00 (from last 30 days)

The average price last 7 days – $6.9k

All-time expensive Trossets – #81 Trossets sold for $9,400.00 sold on 17th December 2021

Trossets sold in 30 days – 144

Total Supply – 1000 Trossets

Trossets sold in last 7 days – 3 Trossets

Trading volume last 7 days – $20.8k

Price predictions of Anna Carreras NFT:

Currently, the price predictions for Anna Carreras Trossets are awaited from market experts.

How to buy Trossets?

You can buy Trossets on Opensea by funding your Metamask wallet and trading ETH for Trossets.

Conclusion:

Trossets is a recent NFT launched in October 2021. Unfortunately, trossets did not make much progress in the market until her artwork was bought for a whopping $9,400.00. As the lowest price is of Trossets between $1.19 to $2.00, it is not considered for short term investments. Therefore, we advise the investors to wait until the price predictions for Anna Carreras NFT are available.

