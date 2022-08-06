How to Annotate PDFs with Wondershare PDFelement Version 9.0

Annotate PDFs with Wondershare PDFelement: As versatile as PDF files are in their usage, it is still quite challenging to make changes to them. Annotating PDF documents, in particular, always requires going to some extra length and browsing external tools that can help out. From highlighting content to marking the key points in a document, the use of a proper annotation tool is evident, which requires a comprehensive search.

If you are looking for an easy way to annotate your PDFs, we have the perfect tool for you. In the following article, you can learn all about Wondershare PDFelement – the most reliable free PDF editor and annotator tool to help make your PDF files stand apart.

Part 1: Introduction of Wondershare PDFelement

PDF documents generally do not offer the same flexibility of editing as Word documents do. This has made the need for specialized software for PDF editing quite evident. Although you can find various such tools across the web, PDFelement by Wondershare indeed remains unsurpassed.

Wondershare PDFelement is an easy-to-use PDF editor and annotating tool to help you get the most out of your documents. With an interactive interface and a robust set of full-range editing functions, PDFelement can help elevate your PDF documents and accelerate your workflow. The software can prove beneficial to everyone, from personal use to business or educational needs.

PDFelement offers multi-platform support and is available to you across desktop, mobile, and web. Owing to its cloud storage facility and easy access, you can open and edit PDF files anywhere. With the release of the latest version 9 of PDFelement, you can now get improved performance and several useful updates in the UI.

Part 2: How to Annotate PDFs in PDFelement 9.0

PDF annotation involves adding extra text, notes, attachments, graphics, signatures, stamps, or other elements to a document. As the PDF file format was originally intended to be a locked format that could not be edited, it is generally hard to annotate PDF files.

But with the right tools, such as Wondershare PDFelement, the process can feel like a light breeze. We will help you assess how efficient PDFelement makes annotation for you. The following are some of the annotation tools that PDFelement offers for your PDF files:

Comments and Notes

One of the most common annotation functions is adding comments and notes to a document. It is a crucial function often required in various instances, such as during lectures or business proposals. Luckily, Wondershare PDFelement lets you create personalized notes and add them to your PDF file with remarkable ease. You can choose the color of your note and even hide it while you are reading to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience.

Once you have added comments to a PDF, you can search through them or apply various sorting and filtering elements. You can also create a new file containing only the annotated pages of the PDF document. You can also simply add text with or without borderlines to a file using PDFelement.

Text Markup

If you wish to bring attention to certain parts of your text, you can easily do so via PDFelement. You can highlight text or a specific area of your document in different colors. The “Color Absorber” feature works as an eyedropper to help you choose a color of your choice. Besides the color, you can also alter the opacity of the highlight.

Moreover, you can also underline, strikethrough, or call out text in your document with ease. The tool lets you choose the width or style of lines that appear on the screen.

Measuring Tools

Sometimes, PDF documents by designers, architects, and other professionals contain drawings and graphics which require precision and accurate measurements. To fulfill these needs, PDFelement comes with measuring tools that can help you measure the dimensions within a document. Instead of using CAD tools for specifically measuring points, you can use PDFelement 9 to measure the distance between two points easily, calculate the perimeter of a field, or find the area.

Shapes and Stamps

To create contemporary and elegant PDF documents, you can add shapes and graphics using PDFelement. From polygons to arrows and oval shapes, the tool lets you do it all. Once you have inserted a shape of your choice, you can easily change its size, orientation, and position. You can even use the pencil tool to freely draw an element of your choice.

Wondershare PDFelement 9 also allows users to add stamps to their documents. You can choose from the list of commonly used stamps provided by the program or create customized ones suited to your needs. Managing and deleting the created stamps is also a hassle-free process on PDFelement.

Other Annotation Functions

Besides the essential functions to help you annotate PDF documents, PDFelement offers other useful features. As a remarkable PDF editor tool, it can help add attachments to your files. You can choose from a wide range of file types, including images, Excel sheets, other documents, audio files, etc.

Another practical function of PDFelement is e-signing. Using this feature, you can add custom signatures to your PDF document. You can choose from an image, draw a signature from scratch using a pen, or type in a signature and choose the font and color. You can easily change the location and orientation of your customized signature using PDFelement.

Conclusion

Among the plethora of tools available in the market to help you annotate PDF files, Wondershare PDFelement undoubtedly tops the list. With its rich set of tools, you can easily add comments, notes, shapes, attachments, and many other valuable features to your PDF documents.

Because of its easy-to-use interface and multi-platform support, you can manage your files from anywhere and boost your workflow. Regardless of whether you are filling out a form or reviewing a document, Wondershare PDFelement provides you with the perfect source for covering all annotation functions with ease.