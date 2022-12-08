Everything You Need to Know About Aptitude Preparation

There is no denying that aptitude is one of the biggest and trickiest sections of online tests for different domains.

Whatever may be your specification or target exam, you will find Aptitude in every exam.

Having the aptitude questions in each exam you appear for, makes it quite important to prepare for such questions.

As per the analysis, more than 80% of technical and clerical exams at different technology-based and product-based companies give a high weightage to the Aptitude based questions.

But what exactly are these questions? How can you identify from which domain of aptitude test are these questions framed?

If you are confused about how you can differentiate between the questions and what belongs to the aptitude section, it’s the right time for you to read this article till the end!

This article will revolve around various sub-sections of Aptitude tests and how you can crack these tests with an efficient approach.

To help you move step by step on this path, let’s first fixate on our discussion on what exactly is aptitude preparation and how these questions evaluate a variety of skills under a single section.

What is Aptitude Preparation?

To boost your chances of getting selected for various government exams and technical assessments, you must work on Aptitude based questions in detail.

While working on your aptitude Preparations, you will get a chance to develop multiple skills. As per the expert opinion, all you need to excel at aptitude skills is practice.

From attempting all the questions in a fixed time frame to attempting them with advanced approaches, practicing aptitude tests will groom you as a whole.

This was all about the basic understanding of aptitude tests and how they can help you.

Let’s discuss the various segments into which the whole test is divided.

Aptitude test pattern

The pattern of aptitude tests may vary from post to post and from company to company. However, the general setup of aptitude tests is kept the same throughout the tests at different platforms and companies.

Following are the major categories of questions you will find in your aptitude tests:

Quantitative ability

Every company wants to know how well you are with the numbers!

This segment of your aptitude test will examine your grasp of the basic knowledge and working knowledge of math. Various exam levels only cover the elementary concepts of math however, the others may take it up a notch. Hence, you need to analyze your math skills according to the examination level in detail.

Following are the categories from which you can find quantitative questions during your tests:

Number series

Percentage

Sequence and series

AP and GP

Age-related problem statements

Profit loss

Compound interest and simple interest

Inequalities

Equations

Geometrical questions

You will also find several problem statements that will be related to the math concepts in one way or the other. Make sure you brush up your math skills efficiently to crack this segment.

Verbal ability

English is surely a universal language that companies speak!

Another important aspect of your aptitude test will be the verbal ability test. You will be evaluated based on your English language skills and knowledge. To ace this test, all you need is a good command of the English language and in-depth knowledge of its rules.

Following are the categories you will see when you reach the verbal ability section of your exam:

Synonyms

Antonyms

Sentence formation and corrections

Fill in the blanks with appropriate answers

Phrases and idioms

Speech and voice-changing exercises

Error and omissions

Other than these topics, you can be asked to generate an article or a speech in subjective exams and oral interviews.

Logical reasoning

In the end, it’s all about logic!

Companies and government organizations evaluate their candidates based on their logical reasoning skills. You need to understand the problem statement and use your logical concepts to resolve them. This segment majorly deals with general yet tricky questions based on various topics and categories.

Below are a few categories based on which the logical reasoning segment of your aptitude test will be formed:

Cause and effect

Calendar Or date related

Blood relation based

Coding-decoding

Clocks

Artificial language

Image-based questions

Dice questions

And many more such categories combine to make a detailed test segment for you.

Other than these basic types of segments, you may find some complex aptitude segments as well based on your exam type. These complex types include:

Abstract Reasoning test

Critical reasoning test

Spatial reasoning test

Visual reasoning test

Decision-making test

Judgment-based tests

However, if you cover your reasoning topics in detail, all such categories can easily be resolved by you.

Hence, make sure you work on the three basic test domains i.e. verbal ability, logical reasoning, and numerical ability.

In addition to this information, let’s take a glance at quick tips that will help you boost your performance in these tests.

Quick tips for Aptitude test preparations

Practice online tests available on different platforms

Attempt multiple assignments and practice papers for the same segment

Explore online articles and blogs to understand concepts in a better manner

Based on the last year’s exam papers, Analyze your exams before appearing.

Dedicate a fixed ratio of your study time to this segment

Work on different domains or segments of this test according to your skills

Look for shortcuts and smart techniques to resolve the questions

Read books and material to enhance your vocabulary and ace at verbal ability test

Develop skills as per the requirement

Analyze and observe the difficulty levels of questions and dedicate the time accordingly

Plan your study process and workflow in detail

Perform detailed R&D online or offline to get to the recent techniques of the industry.

Winding up

Aptitude tests are undoubtedly one of the most significant sections of the official assessments taken by product-based companies. It is highly useful to analyze and evaluate the students based on their skills in different domains.

All you need to excel at these skills is to work smart and study smarter while your aptitude preparation!