Aqui EU So Trabalho Com Alta Costura {July} Read Now!

This article is about the fashion show Haute Couture and the statement of top model Anitta: Aqui EU So Trabalho Com Alta Costura. Keep reading for more.

Have you ever visited a Paris-style week event? Do you know about Haute Couture, the Portuguese best segment of a Fashion show? Haute Couture is one of the most exclusive and sophisticated fashion events. All the fashion designers are professionally trained, and very high-class dresses are only chosen for this event.

There are celebrities taking part from other countries like Brazil. Therefore people were excited to see the outcome of this sophisticated event and the best designer dresses by the top brands and about the Aqui EU So Trabalho Com Alta Costura said by the leading Brazilian celebrity.

The backstage story of Anitta

One of the top Brazilian models and singer Anitta revealed her backstage story that she was preparing for a film that would be part of a glamorous world. She said, “Here, I only work with Haute Couture.” Moreover, Anitta said if she survived this hectic film shoot, she would have to sleep on the backstage bench.

Furthermore, she has many events in Rio Paris. Still, a major priority is the Haute Couture event, as it is the most significant event and will showcase the most aesthetic designs on the stage. ‘Aqui So Trabalho Com Alta Costura’ is the statement said by her in Portuguese which means ‘Here I only work for Haute Couture’

More detail on the Statement by Anitta

The statement made by the model Anitta was during the preparation of a film marathon. She was not getting proper leverage and suffering lots of problems while shooting. So many companies want to know if she is in a shoot for a film and how she can participate in an Haute Couture event.

Haute Couture is a heart operation world where imagination and fantasy are at their peak. Designers are not creating any dress, but they are making a handmade soul for the artists. These clothes are one of the finest creations and topics for Paris Fashion Week.

Event Controversy

“Aqui EU So Trabalho Com Alta Costura” (Here I only work for Haute Couture) said by Anitta. When the designer and sponsor companies were worried about her participation in the event, she cleared that Haute Couture would always remain her priority and whatever she would take part in the show.

The event will take place soon, and many models are already preparing for the walk on the stage. Even Mr. Armani believes this event will be one of the most significant events in 2022. However, they are also looking for Anitta ‘s statement Aqui So Trabalho Com Alta Costura. Also, you can see that most of the top brands are sponsoring this event. The origin of this Haute Couture took place in France.

Conclusion

The Europe trip of Anitta is the spotlight of significant gossip as she’s preparing for a film and facing many comfort issues. Many sponsors and companies are worried if she can make up for the event.

Have you ever heard of Haute Couture? Write their name in the comment box.

