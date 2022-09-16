Arkfeld Flat Flashlight Laser Pointer for Everyday Use

Arkfeld Flat Flashlight: As per the 2018 market research on laser pointers, the estimated market value was USD 2.05 billion. The number is expected to be 3.33 Billion by 2026.

The demand for laser pointers is increasing every year because of their versatile nature in many industries. There are many top players in the market who manufacture both low and high-range laser lights.

Today you will see many flashlight manufacturers integrating lasers into flashlights but not all of them give you the perfect combination of flashlight laser combo.

Arkfeld is a flat flashlight that maintains a perfect balance between flashlights and integrated laser.

In this post, we will cover different ways to use an Arkfeld flat flashlight in everyday life.

What is a Laser Pointer?

Before we get to the meat of the article, let’s first understand the basics of a laser pointer.

A laser pointer is a small hand-held device that can produce a coherent beam of monochromatic light (containing or using only one color light). The beam of lasers can be red, green, blue, or violet, with red and green the most popular.

Today lasers are used in optical disc drives, laser printers, barcode scanners, DNA sequencing instruments, fiber-optic, laser surgery, skin treatment, and in many other industrial sectors.

Higher range laser pointers that are used in industries have some safety hazards if used carelessly. It can be dangerous if it comes in contact with the skin and eyes.

The laser pointers you see in flashlights and key chains are low-end laser pointers that are safe to use. But still, you should avoid pointing at someone’s eyes or at flying aircraft.

8 Ways To Use Arkfeld Laser in Daily Lives

Arkfeld flat flashlight is the first dual light source flashlight at Olight. Unlike any other flashlight, this one has a unique design and control system.

Here are some of the common uses of Arkfeld laser pointers in daily life.

1. Presentation

During a presentation, be it in the office or inside a large conference room, an Arkfeld flat flashlight can come in really handy. You can use this small but powerful flashlight to point out important paragraphs from the presentation board.

2. Stargazing at Night Sky

If you’re into astronomy, you know that laser pointers are the most accurate way to point out the stars and constellations. Most astronomers like to star gaze from hilltops and if you are among those astronomers, an Arkfeld flat flashlight can help you walk up the hill during night and star gaze.

3. Entertaining Your Pets

Both cats and dogs love chasing those green and red dots.

Arkfeld flat flashlights are smaller than your iPhone and can be carried anywhere. Next time you go out with your dogs to the park, you can use an Arkfeld laser pointer to play with them.

4. Home & Self Defense

We all know that shining a flashlight directly into an attacker’s eyes is one of the best self-defense techniques. Other than that you can use the bezel to strike an attacker but do you know you can also use the laser light for self-defense?

Like you will shine a flashlight on the intruder’s eyes, you can also use laser light. But keep in mind, that serious and permanent damage can be done.

5. Signaling For Help

Whether you’re a weekend warrior always planning for an outdoor trip or a serious hiking enthusiast, you should always be prepared for the worst.

Flashlights are great for sending signals during an emergency but laser pointers are even better. Lasers are concentrated beams that travel far while still visible, especially green laser lights.

6. Light Painting

Ever heard of light painting? If not, do some goggling. It’s pretty impressive actually. Light painting is next-level photography in which long exposures mixed with a handheld light source are used to create stunning and beautiful landscapes.

Light painting was first introduced in the late 80s by artist Frank Gilbreth and his wife Lillian Moller Gilbreth. Back then flashlights were popularly used for light painting but today lasers are more common tools.

7. Moving Birds

Yes, you heard it right. You can effectively and harmlessly move birds from unwanted places with the help of laser pointers.

8. Identifying Inventory & Warehouse Work

Similar to how you will use the laser light during a presentation, you can also use it to point out stuff in large warehouses.

Quick Overview about Arkfeld

Arkfeld flat flashlight is a unique flashlight and laser combo. The one thing that makes this tiny flashlight so appealing to many people is its shape and control option.

The creative switch button gives you easy access to 7 different brightness levels. The main switch allows you to switch between white light and laser light instantly. The dual magnetic tail is another feature that makes this flashlight so unique.

You can use the tail for instant strobe and turbo mode. Other than that, you can use the tail to attach the flashlight to any metal surface in any direction of your choice. The tail light also works as a magnetic charging point.

This flat flashlight is both compact and can produce up to 1000 lumens. It weighs only 3.07oz and is 0.59inc in thickness.

Laser Etiquette

While using laser light, safety should be your top priority. Here are a few things you should keep in mind while using any laser pointer.

Never point the laser at another person’s face and eyes. It could cause a dark spot or burn on the retina.

Be aware of reflective surfaces such as mirrors, polished metal, and glasses. This surface can reflect back the beam to you or another person.

Don’t let other people use your laser pointer unless they know how to use it. Even if you have experience using laser light, make sure to give them brief instructions about the laser pointers you’re using in particular.

Avoid aiming a laser pointer at planes, trains, boats, or automobiles. In some countries, it’s actually illegal to aim a laser pointer at people who’re driving.

Though you can entertain your pets with a laser pointer but make sure you don’t aim at their eyes directly. Aiming lasers into the eyes of dogs and cats not only makes them aggressive but can also damage their eyes.

Arkfeld Stand Out From the Rest

Over the years, both flashlights and laser pointers have evolved a lot. Today these gadgets are available in all shapes and sizes, from keychain to pen-styled, to larger flashlight-styled lasers.

Whether you’re looking for a dedicated laser setup, a flashlight, or a flashlight laser combo, it is essential to do your research to make sure you get the best quality product.

Laser pointers come in different colors such as green, blue, red, and violet. Among them, red and green are the most visible ones. Depending on your need you can choose any color but violet colors tend to be less visible than the rest.

If you’re looking for a flashlight laser combo, Arkfeld could be the best option. You get high lumen output, a longer battery, and green laser light. This flat flashlight can fit into any part of your pocket and can be carried anywhere.