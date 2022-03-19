5 Examples of Artificial Intelligence in Education

Artificial Intelligence in Education: The debate on how much screen time is too much for kids is ongoing and has been for a while, but we cannot overlook the benefits of technology in their development. Most of the options available today that make kids as brilliant as they come through mobile phones, tablets, and iPads, so there is always a conflict of interest. It is safe to say several educational videos are now a child’s first teacher.

Several arguments have been for and against AI in education and other applications. While most people advocate for it, they also cry out the lack of moral compass that is normal for any human being. They acknowledge the benefits of IA that are well explained in any article or essay on artificial intelligence, but they also advocate for follow-through and monitoring to prevent it from taking over and getting out of control. The benefits are enormous, especially when combined with the contribution teachers make, but that would mean developing each tool and program alongside industry stakeholders. There might also be a need for training for familiarization and to gain new skills with the software.

Over the years, we have seen several artificial intelligence -AI – ideas revolutionize the education sector. The COVID pandemic saw the world change how it does some things, including studying, and now everyone sees why AI is here to stay. Some subtle but powerful applications have changed education so much that we do not know how we functioned before they evolved.

Benefits of AI in Education

Machine learning allows for continuous schooling even outside the classroom.

Self-assessment to accommodate different learning styles.

Free in some instances for smart content and information.

Allows remote learning when one cannot make it to schools of their choice.

Allows automation of administrative tasks.

Customizes virtual learning to focus on the vital areas.

AI is the teaching assistant helping students gain universal access to education.

These are some of the digital tools making the process so much easier.

Content Technologies, Inc. – CTI

One of the best developments has been how textbooks are available to students in soft copies, so they don’t have to always go to physical libraries to read for tests and gain a grade skill in AI. The same happens for essay samples. Thanks to the online resources, it is easy to find essays on cyber security on sites such as on StudyDriver that have made themselves the go-to for resourceful material. CTI Inc. does its bit by allowing educators to transfer their syllabi to its system that it makes customized to suit the learners who will benefit from the know-how. Naturally, students won’t read textbooks cover to cover, so picking the areas of study that matter to their studies reduces their workload. AI systems make all the difference this way at all stages, including university.

Netex

Some levels of AI personalized learning could benefit from media such as animated images and videos, which is where Netex prospers. In collaboration with those involved, the creators have identified some ideas that make it even easier for those who may have difficulty reading too much text to follow. It has video conferencing, classes, and several other areas that current pupils can explore to make school feel more fun. They can also self-assess through the platform that leads to great ways of student engagement in global classrooms.

Mika and Thinkster Math

These two are similar where the focus is cutting the cost of remedial classes amongst college students, especially in science subjects. Since regular classes are too big for a tutor to offer one-on-one gaining in areas where one is weak, these offer AI-based tutoring, so the learner has undivided attention. You can examine and assess yourself using the various ideas in place. You are notified of your daily progress and areas you may need to work on as you learn in this AI individualized learning setting.

Brainly

Collaborations make any job easier, which is what users get with this site. It contains 20 subjects and encourages students to ask questions to be answered by their peers or experts. Questions are limited to prevent system spamming, and each student or person responding is awarded for their participation. What makes this platform a preferred social space is the safety everyone feels when they contribute. Parents and teachers are also welcome to collaborate and give feedback.

Duolingo

Not many people think much of Duolingo since it has been around for so long, but it is a fun app for understanding a foreign language. The lessons are practical, and you can even start conversations with other users to improve your game. You are encouraged to keep engaging through points accumulation and a board that declares the best of all learners. You can get to it free or pay a small price for even better services. This app is available to everyone regardless of their region.

Conclusion

The future of education is safe with all the artificial intelligence and other technology advancements. You can now analyze the extent of your knowledge using the complete guidance of AI. We may not like all the things we see and hear, but we can at least look at the good ones to see how much technology has improved communication and other bits. Although AI has its pros and cons, collaboration with stakeholders – including teachers – has made it easier to accept some things and improve on them. We expect even more developments in this area.