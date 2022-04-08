At Use Chonkers {April 2022} Where to Find the Ascender?

The article will discuss the new formation of the Frontline game and give you a brief on At Use Chonkers.

Are you trying to find Chonkers? Do you take challenges from the Fortnite game? If yes, you can get many ideas from the article. As per the game rule, the players get a challenge as quest resistance. For this reason, gamers need Chonker’s.

The gamers in the United States and the United Kingdom take this challenge. But still, many gamers want to know how to find Ascenders and how to At Use Chonkers.

Where to Find the Ascender?

One can find the Ascender in the northeast of the land. But to find the Ascender, the gamers need to go via quest and movement in the game. But it is also true that finding the Ascender is not a very tough job. After all, the total area is complete with the Ascender. The players can do another thing.

The gamers only find the Ascender by shop IO. The IO is also floating in the area. So, the players can also find it by heading to the zip line.

Use an Ascender at Chonkers

To use an Ascender, you need to follow some processes. The following instruction can give you an idea.

First of all, the Ascender is a vertical line with zip formation. The gamers need to use the zipline by climbing the hills. The gamers can choose another way out. That is by climbing the Blimps IO in the game. By following this process, the players can find the speedway chonker. The players can find it in the rock formation. More precisely, the northwest racecourse side of the land.

At Use Chonkers

The gamers will be awarded many benefits by using chonkers. First of all, if the gamers complete the challenge, the game will be rewarded with 20,000 XP. Secondly, the players can move to the Battle Pass Season 2. The players in Australia play the game for this reward.

But players should stop to get into the enemy line. The players need to collect more shields and exotic equipment for security. The players also need to remember that the challenge will come in the third week. The challenge is very essential for the game. At the time of the challenge, the players need to Use an Ascender at Chonkers.

Why is it Trending News?

In chapter three, the game developers removed the “mechanic” form from the game. Now the players need to check the game map and also get a chance to have fantastic stunts. But now, the mechanic part comes again and becomes the all-time part of the Fortnite game. That is why players in Canada and New Zealand are checking the game news.

Conclusion

At the early stage of the game, the players mainly used buildings as their security cover. But now the situation has changed. Now the players are using the Ascenders, and per the At Use Chonkers, the players are getting benefits.

You can also check more on the topic by clicking on the link. Did you play the game and use Ascender? Share your views.

