Axolotl Hellish Value (March 2022) Get Complete Insight!

For youth, games have become a daily plaything in their daily routine. Ever wondered about keeping a pet but not in real? Yes, you are right. The pet simulator is offering you this opportunity to do so.

Want to know more about Axolotl Hellish Value and its features. It is a fantastic game, and people are going crazy about this. It is expected to get popular among youths Worldwide in the nearer future.

What is Axolotl Hellish?

It is a re-model of the Axolotl. Hellish Axolotl is a mythic rarity pet; It is a re-skin of the original Axolotl pet which you can find on pet simulator X. It was added in the Axolotl update and is currently holding the most robust base stats of any pet game on the internet.

The first mythical to have a power that is over 10 trillion.

Specifications of hellish axolotl pet sim x-

The appearance of the mythical pet on the Hellish Axolotl game is that they have black and red body with fire eyes. The shape and colour of this pet are the same as the Wyvern of hades. The hellish axolotl pet came with the axolotl ocean and can be hatched from a shiny Axolotl egg. The base hatch rate of the axolotl egg is infrequent, but its chances increase with boost.

The players can get the egg once they unlock the ocean level. It is the third Mythical pet to have 1 million exist. The first and second are the Ghoul horse and the 404 Demon.

Pets in shiny Axolotl Egg and Axolotl Hellish Value.

Nature Axolotl- Hatch rate is 49%

Hellish Axolotl hatch rate is unknown, which leads to an increase in Axolotl Hellish.

Fancy Axolotl- Hatch rate is 49 % Axolotuus- Hatch rate is 2%

Hydra Axolotl- Hatch rate is 0.15%

Astral Axolotl- Hatch rate is 0.0378%.

Value of Hellish Axolotl pet sim x:

The hellish Axolotl is estimated to be worth 1 crore 20 lakh gems on its standard form, but in the golden form, it ranges 4crore, Rainbow form it exceeds 12 crores, and in the dark form, it ranges to 40 crores. The standard version of the hellish axolotl pet sim x is 1 lakh rainbow coins to buy, while the gold is worth 13 lakh. The dark matter variant of this pet currently has the highest damage in the game, excluding big pets.

The newly added animated pets are attracting users more. It has a net worth of billion 4 diamonds. All the value it acquires due to its dark version.

