Babolex NFT (Nov 2021) Explore Detailed Information!

What is Babolex?

Symbolizing the transition from childhood to maturity, Babolex is developed by a French artist who has drawn his inspiration from a renowned elephant, Babar. This artist is based in Normandy, and after spending some of his years in Monaco, Antwerp, and Paris, he thanked the world for cultural enrichment that had helped him adapt to different environments.

His artistic passion is the yield behind his living, creating his trademark for professional and personal fields. Inspired by this Elephant, an NFT for the same is also launched by the developers.

What is Babolex NFT?

The founder of this Elephant always had a vision to come up and launch a blockchain technology that will help revolutionize the living aspects, transforming the way of owning, selling and buying the same.

In 2018, the first Bitcoin-lettered logo for this Babolex was launched, which seemed to be a natural approach for the founder. After this, he finally launched his community for 350,000 people by increasing the reach for his art and creating value for his digital adventure.

There are multiple sectors to this Babolex NFT, a golden ticket to the most excited ones.

What is the Babolex Golden ticket?

With the idea of digitizing the concept, Vincent, the developer behind this token, was inspired by the overwhelming success of his collector card and the resale value for the closed blisters at unexpectedly higher prices.

Therefore, it was part of multiple successive sales, allowing it to exchange the same from randomly allotted Babolex tokens.

What Does the Roadmap for This Token Say?

Roadmap refers to the chart of the tokens that say about their working and future promises, therefore giving an assurity to the buyers about safe investment. Babolex NFT’s roadmap is further divided into five phases: golden ticket sale, NFT reveal day, discord channel for the verified NFT holders, promoting the collection, physical art, and special pass for special events.

Final Verdict:

After exploring all the facts for this NFT token, it can be concluded that the research on the same was done many years ago, launched with proper research and details. The NFT can be traded on any partner’s marketplaces, and the same price is 2 SOL.

