Backyard Breaks Scam {Jan 2022} Easy And Quick Review!

Do you want to watch live streaming of the NFL? If you are interested in such things, Backyard Breaks shop in the United States is the best available option for all the fans. You can get many items from this site.

Is this website legit?

People are die-hard fans of football and other sports. And if any site is giving live streaming of multiple projects, then every person would like to buy it. But, what about safety? Will you buy such products from these websites without having complete knowledge? Of course, a smart buyer won’t do that at any cost. He would check all the relevant details regarding the website before making any purchase. He would check Backyard Breaks Reviews, trust factor, and other important information so that he must not get involved in any fraud. So, it is advised to all the buyers that you must read all the relevant details before buying. Here we share some of the important details that play an essential role in saving a person’s life.

Domain life : April 12, 2021, is the Backyard Breaks shop’s registration date. This shows that the site is not more than one year old.

Registrar : Backyard Breaks shop has its registrar mentioned GoDaddy.com, LLC.

Trust Score : It got a very bad trust index of 8%. This is an unacceptable trust factor.

Buyer’s feedback : As per Backyard Breaks Scam , no trustworthy reviews are found on the products and other internet websites. This makes this store irrelevant and untrustworthy.

Social pages : Pages on Facebook and Instagram were found. They had many followers on Instagram, but Facebook shows the reality as it got poor reviews there.

Data safety : The store uses the Https server to transmit the data safely.

Privacy policy : Backyard Breaks shop gave all the policies in a detailed way, but sadly, they do not accept returns, refunds.

Missing information : Important information like email, phone number, owner’s name is hidden from the site. Only the location of the company is found.

Brief as per Backyard Breaks Scam

Backyard break shop is an online store that sells live streaming on many social media platforms. They have been selling products like:

Autographed football goal

NBA selected H2 and many more autographed products.

They come live on many social media platforms like:

Tik Tok, YouTube, Twitch, etc.

You can catch their live sessions on these platforms, and if you want to watch, you can buy, but not before reading all the terms and conditions.

Features of Backyard Breaks shop

Purchase autographed goal from https://backyardbreaks.com/

Location: Backyard Breaks 604 Boca Raton Florida 33481 Banyan Trail PO Box 810096

The details regarding email address and contact number are not found, which is a negative face.

Based on Backyard Breaks Scam , there are no relevant reviews found on the product, and also, no resolute information and reviews were found on the internet.

Shipping policy:

Domestic shipping takes 3-5 business days.

International shipping takes 10-20 days.

Return/refund/ exchange policy:

They do not offer return, refund, or exchange on any items due to the nature of business.

There are no payment modes mentioned. Also, no payment option is mentioned under their product.

Positive Highlights

The location of the company is found.

Free delivery on all orders for today only.

Negative Highlights

A refund/return/exchange policy is not applicable.

Modes of payment are missing.

No relevant responses by the users were found.

Social media pages don’t have relevant reviews.

Email and phone numbers are missing.

Backyard Breaks Reviews

The site has mentioned the details regarding the location of the company, but they have not provided information about email, phone number, owner’s information. They have pages on social media with good followers on Instagram, but Facebook has 1.1/5 ratings, and some hateful comments like people found it unprofessional and cheater. They have no reviews on their product and other sites.

The ranking is also poor in Alexa. You can save your bank account from credit card rackets by clicking here.

Final Summary

Based on Backyard Breaks Scam, the website has a poor trust score, and also, the site is not too old as it was registered a few months back. Therefore, the website is not trustable, and we do not recommend it. You can check more details on Football Cards on this page.

