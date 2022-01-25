Bad Bunny Artist Presale Code {Jan} Know To Enjoy Event

In this post, we have discussed the Latin pop star Bad Bunny and his summer trek concert Bad Bunny Artist Presale Codes ticket dates.

Are you a fan of the Latin pop star Bad Bunny? Do you know about his latest trek concert? Are you looking for the presale dates? If yes, stick to us.

Bad Bunny announced that he would do a US summer trek this year, and people in the United States are looking for presale dates for his concert. So, in this post, we will discuss the Bad Bunny Artist Presale Code dates.

Who is Bad Bunny?

Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican musician, singer, rapper, songwriter & actor. His real name is Benito Martinez Ocasio. He is very famous as a Latin artist worldwide for his style of reggaeton and Latin trap music. He also dwells with rock, pop, soul and bachata genres.

Bad Bunny’s popularity can be assessed by being the most-streamed singer worldwide on the Spotify app for the last two consecutive years and best selling artist for the last three years.

Let us know about the Bad Bunny concert for which people are searching presale codes, before knowing the Bad Bunny Artist Presale Code.

What is Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour?

Bad Bunny already is packed with arena tours planned for 2022, but recently he announced that he would come out with the first Bad Bunny stadium trek concert this summer. The Latin star’s first stadium concert is named World’s Hottest Tour. The concert will launch on 5th August 2022, and the concert location is Orlando’s Camping World Stadium in Florida.

The Latin rap star’s World’s Hottest Tour trek will continue for almost two months. The tour will occur in fifteen different locations across the US and on fifteen different dates. Bad Baddy will wrap his trek on 30th September 2022.

Before knowing the Bad Bunny Artist Presale Code, let us know more about the presale dates.

When is the Presale Starting?

The presale will start on 26th January at 12 pm US local time. Fans can buy their tickets through two ways, one from the official World’s Hottest Tour website and the second from the various ticket marketplace such as VividSeat and Ticketmaster. While the trek’s general sale will start on 28th January at 12 pm US local time.

How Much Do Tickets Cost?

As per reports, the tickets for the upcoming summer trek World’s Hottest Tour by bad bunny will cost from US$55 to US$496. Also, buyers need to pay an additional service fee to buy the ticket.

What is the Bad Bunny Artist Presale Code ?

There are many unique codes for the Bad Bunny World’s Hottest Tour, some of them are listed below:

AXSFAN – For any show tickets bought through AXS.

UltimoPru – Prudential Centre Venue Presale code

BKBB – Barclay Centre Presale Code

BUNNY – Denver Presale Code

TMFAN – Presale Code for tickets bought through Ticketmaster

Conclusion

Bad Bunny’s El Último Del Mundo Tour ticket made record sales. And as per his records, the World’s Hottest Tour will sell in no time. Visit the Stadium Help World’s Hottest Tour webpage to know more codes and buy the best tickets deals during the presale event.

Was this article on the Bad Bunny Artist Presale Codes helpful to you?

