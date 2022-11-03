Factors about Badminton Ethics and Psychology in 2022

Badminton is a racket sport, which is slightly similar to tennis but is played using a racket and shuttlecock. It is usually played on a rectangular court by two or four players.

A net in the middle of the court, it divides the court into two equal parts. Players try to hit the shuttle across the net and ensure it does not land on their side of the court.

Like every other sport, badminton also has the gear and equipment that every player must have with him, whether he’s playing a domestic or an international match.

Badminton gear includes a racket, which generally weighs approx 100 grams, a shuttlecock, made up of different materials like synthetic materials and goose feathers, which weighs between 4,74- 5.50 grams, a net placed in the middle of the court and a badminton attire.

Rather than this, badminton is played in three different forms that include:

Badminton Singles

Badminton Doubles

Badminton Mixed Doubles

Badminton History

Badminton originated about two thousand years ago and held a great history. Many believe it is rooted in ancient Greece, China, and India. But after some research, we learned that badminton originated in India and was played by Battledore and Shuttlecock in ancient times.

It originated in the Pune city of India and was therefore named Poona. In the 1860s, this sport caught the attention of British officers stationed in India, and till 1870, it became one of the popular sports among British expatriates. Later in 1887, this sport was named badminton after the home of the Duke of Beaufort.

The people of England started playing this sport under the rules that were formed in India, after which, in 1893, the Bath Badminton Club (the first badminton club) changed and standardised the rules according to British ideas. They even organised the first badminton championship in 1898, the All England Open Badminton Championships.

BWF (Badminton World Federation), the governing body of badminton, was formed on 5th July 1934 with just nine member nations, that include Scotland, England, Wales, Netherlands, France, Ireland, Canada, and Denmark. Today BWF holds 198 member nations standing with it.

Badminton Facts

Checkout these 20 interesting facts about badminton that will amaze you:

Badminton is the fastest racket sport in the world. After soccer, badminton is the second most popular sport worldwide. Badminton shuttlecocks are made from the left wing of the goose feathers. In ancient times, the animal gut was used in place of strings in the badminton racket. The world’s oldest tournament was organised in 1898 and is known as the All England Open Badminton Championship. Badminton was introduced in Olympics in 1992 as an official sport. Most of the international badminton players belong from the continent of Asia. Badminton originated in Pune, India. A sport, Ti Zan Ji in China, which was a forerunner of badminton, was initially played with feet. Badminton is a more fierce sport in comparison to tennis. A badminton shuttlecock holds a total of 16 feathers. Playing badminton for an hour can help you to burn approx 300 calories. The world’s giant shuttlecock is located at Kansas City Museum, which is 48 times larger in comparison to a normal shuttlecock, and it weighs 2,500 kg. Malaysia, China, Indonesia, China, Japan, and Denmark are the only countries to will the title of Thomas Cup to date. The shortest badminton match in history was played between Ra Kyung-min of South Korea and Julia Mann of England during Uber Cup, which lasted for only six minutes. The world’s longest match was held between Sun Jun of China and Peter Rasmussen of Denmark, which lasted for 124 minutes. A shuttlecock weighs between 4.74- 5.50 grams. The first club in badminton history was established in 1887 and was named the ‘Bath Badminton Club’. In 1893 it was replaced by the Badminton Association of England. BWF (Badminton World Federation) is the governing body of badminton, and it was formed on 5 July 1934 with just nine members. Today BWF holds 198 member nations.

Final Words

Badminton is one of the most popular and fastest sports in the world. It has a long history that holds its roots in ancient India, China, and Greece.

Also, I hope you like these fantastic badminton facts and find them interesting and valuable.