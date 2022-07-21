DODBUZZ
Banal Wordle {July 2022} Is It The Correct Answer?

This post on Banal Wordle will guide our readers about the answer to the recent task of Quordle and its rules.

Have you heard of the game Quordle? Because it is a word game, it is similar to Wordle. Quordle has grown in popularity as a result of the success of the wordle game. It has acquired popularity in Canada, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, India, and almost every other country.

In this post on Banal Wordle, we will inform our readers about the Quordle game and why this Banal word is trending nowadays.

Is Banal the correct answer?

Like Wordle, the Quordle game has grown in popularity; although it may be challenging for some people to play because it is more complicated than Wordle, we need to guess four correct words to win.

Now we will tell our readers about four correct answers to Quordle, so if you are not looking for direct answers, please jump to the next paragraph for hints.

  • MUSIC
  • BUNNY
  • GODLY
  • BANAL

The fourth word banal is frequently searched because it may be unfamiliar to certain people.

Is Banal a Word

Banal refers to something boring and obvious or cliché, repetitive. People frequently search the word Banal, indicating that many have not heard of it. Thus, we will inform you about it here.

Word games are very beneficial because they help us improve our vocabulary, which is essential. After all, we must continue to learn new words or things.

Other words in Qurodle’s #178 challenge were easier to guess because we use them in our daily lives, such as music, godly, and bunny, which is the rabbit’s second name. People searched for Banal Definition, as it might be difficult for them to guess.

Clues for #178 Quordle

  • The beginning letters of all four words are M, B, G, and B
  • The ending letters are C, L Y, and L
  • One term has a vowel that is repeated twice

Words hints 

  • The First word is related to the arrangement of sound
  • The second name of a rabbit
  • Pious or religious
  • Something which lacks originality and is boring.

Are you still perplexed? Don’t worry; just go to the above paragraph and acquire the answers without frustrating yourself by guessing incorrect answers. But we assume you must have thought all words, but there might be confusion with Banal Wordle.

What is Quordle?

It is an online word game. In which players are supposed to guess five-letter words? It has the same rules as a wordle. The difference is that here we have to think of four words. It gives nine tries to solve all these five-letter words.

Conclusion

Wrapping up this post, we have informed our readers about Quordle latest answer with all the hints and clues. We have also mentioned the difference between Wordle and Quordle. Please check this link  to know more about Quordle

Was this post on Banal Wordle helpful? Do let us know in the comments

