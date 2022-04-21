Basellers Scam {April} Read A Comprehensive Review Here!

This post will help the readers on Basellers Scam. Kindly take reference to judge the legitimacy of this shop.

Are you looking for disposable masks? Here is the best shop for you all. Basellers shop in the United States deals in all the necessary goods. You will find a large variety of masks, women’s and men’s stuff, and other accessories that can make your life easy and flexible. This post on Basellers Scam guides our readers on the various details that play an important role in buyers’ lives.

We request you to read all the points to check the legitimacy of the Basellers shop.

Is this site an online scam?

Is this website an online scam? Here we will discuss all the factors that will inform you if this website is an online scam. Some buyers get fooled by the sellers and pay for their products without thinking twice. These mistakes should be avoided by being an aware customer. You must get all the information before you make any purchase. Basellers Reviews will inform the customers about the shop’s reliability.

Kindly read all the details mentioned below with utmost care:

Website Creation: March 29, 2022, is the Basellers’ registration date. You can see that this shop was registered less than a month ago.

Registrar: Basellers was registered under NameSilo, LLC.

Trust Factor: Basellers shop has a one percent trust factor. This is a substandard trust score. So, one could hardly trust this shop.

Buyer’s Opinion on Products : Our team did not come across any relevant reviews on the online sites. Moreover, as per the details found on Basellers Scam , the customers have not given any reviews on their official website.

Social accounts available : We cannot see any social media accounts on the social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook.

Data Safety: A popular server, HTTPS, is detected on its website. It helps in safe data transmission.

Privacy Policy: All the customer service policies like return, refund, etc., are missing from the layout. However, the privacy policy and shipping policy was found.

Misplaced Data: We have found certain missing information, like the phone number and the owner’s name.

Company’s Name: They have mentioned the company’s name, which is Basellers Ltd.

Brief scrutinized in Basellers Scam

Basellers is an online shop that specializes in the customization of various kinds of apparel. They have a large variety of products for men and women. You can shop all the goods in an affordable range. This shop was set up in 2006 and had a great experience in serving their customers with their best services. They sell the following products:

Disposable masks

Women undergarments

Camisoles

Men lower

T-shirts for men

Short sleeve t-shirts for women

Men’s boxer

Features of Basellers shop

Order disposable masks from https://www.basellers.com/.

Email Address: Julsubstra66829@gmail.com

Address details: 71 Shelton Street, London, Convent Garden, England, WC2H 9JQ.

According to the details found on Basellers Scam , we have not seen relevant reviews on any online platform. Also, the customers have not shared the reviews on the official website.

Standard Shipping takes 7-9 business days to deliver the products.

We could not recognize any return policy, refund policy, or exchange policy on their layout.

Payment modes are also missing.

Positive Points

Email address and company’s address are provided.

Free shipping on products over $35.

Negative Points

The phone number and the owner’s name are unfound.

Customer service policies are missing from the layout.

Customers have not shared any reviews on their products.

Social media status is unavailable as they do not have an account on social media.

Basellers Reviews

Basellers shop is not an advisable shop as the phone number, and the owner’s name is missing. However, the email was provided along with the address, but there were no reviews found on their products. The online sites have not shared any reviews on their products. Moreover, we have not found any social media pages on any platform that creates a sense of doubt.

Final Verdict

Summing up this post on Basellers Scam, we have learned about the legitimacy and trust score. The trust score is substandard, and the life expectancy is less than a month. Hence, we would advise you to stay far from such sellers.

Would you like to share your opinions on the Basellers shop? Please let us know by replying in the section below.

