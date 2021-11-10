Baseus Wholesale Reviews (Nov 2021) Is This Legit Store?

Are you looking for Baseus Wholesale Reviews to find the truth about this website? Read this article instantly.

Did you come across Baseuswholesale.com, and now you are wondering if it is legit and trustable? If yes, then you are in the right place!

Online shopping websites can be very tricky. At times they look legit but turn out to be a scam, and at times you can tell it is a scam just by looking. Therefore, we always suggest our readers read websites reviews and then conclude about the website’s legitimacy.

So, today in Baseus Wholesale Reviews, we talk about a United States-based website offering multiple products.

Thus, if you want to know more, continue reading.

What is Baseuswholesale.com?

Baseuswholesale.com is an online shopping website claims to provide exceptional levels of integrity, service, courtesy and helpful information. There are various categories of the products: sports and outdoors, beauty and wellness, pet supplies, kitchen and household, kids and babies’ toys, consumer electronics and winter goods.

Customers can buy electronic goods, heated winter clothes, shoes, tents, roller skates, skateboards, hiking boots, toys and other useful products.

But these amazing products offered at low prices do not tell us the truth about this website. Is Baseus Wholesale Legit? Let’s find out!

Specifications of Baseuswholesale.com

Here are some essential details about baseuswholesale.com, including its customer policies:

URL: https://www.baseuswholesale.com/

Category: multiple household products

Domain age: registered on 17 May 2020, this website has a domain age of 1 year, 5 months and 23 days.

Phone number: +1(669) 250-1812 ‬

Email address: info@baseuswholesale.com , vipservice-f@outlook.com

Company/ store address: 3rd and 4th Floors 315 Madison Avenue, New York 10165, United States

Payment methods accepted: in Baseus Wholesale Reviews , we state that the company accepts payments made via PayPal, which can be made using any credit card.

Order cancellation policy: customers have the right to cancel their orders within 30 days; the company will post the refund within 14 days via the original mode of payment.

Return and refund policy: customers can return the products within 30 days of their purchase. The goods returned must be in their original packaging. Goods that are personalized for the customers or are on sale cannot be returned. Refunds for the products will be posted within 10-14 business days.

Shipping and delivery policy: In Baseus Wholesale Reviews , we state that this company does not ship outside of the US. Orders are usually processed within 3-5 working days and delivered within 5-20 business days, depending on the shipment method. Order tracking number is also provided.

Social media icons present: for advertisement (sharing) purposes only

Pros of Baseuswholesale.com

HTTPS protocol is detected

Domain age is more than 1 year.

Wide variety of products.

Proper size guide and other details are given for the products.

Cons of Baseuswholesale.com

The owner of the domain is partially identified.

The low domain expiration period

The domain is linked to one or more countries known for being used by scam websites.

Is Baseus Wholesale Legit?

We recommend you consider the following points about this website and then conclude:

Domain age: 1 year, 5 months and 23 days

Trust Rank: 52.6/100

Alexa Global Rank: #1,909,519

Customer policies: all the important are mentioned on the website and briefed above in this article.

Customer reviews: no customer reviews or feedbacks are available on the Internet

Plagiarized content: most of the content, including the pictures of products, are copied from other websites

Address’ originality: there is no information available on the given address

Owner’s information: partial information on the owner is found in WHOIS data

Social media links: icons are present for only sharing the products

Baseus Wholesale Reviews

Even though there are ‘Reviews’ sections under each product on the website, there weren’t any customer ratings. And unfortunately, there are no customer feedbacks or reviews available on the Internet too.

The long domain age and the fact that there are no website customer reviews are contradictory facts. If you have anything to share or comment on this website selling roller skates, you can do so in the comment section below.

And do not forget to read the information on Credit Card Scams to beware of in the future.

Conclusion

In Baseus Wholesale Reviews, we talked about baseuswholesale.com, offering various kinds of products neatly categorized on the website. For example, there are heating clothes, toys, outdoor activity products, Christmas goods and more.

While the website looks trustable and legit, other aspects, as stated in this article, show that it is not. Thus, do not use this site for online shopping until you find convincing customer feedbacks. Also, read about the PayPal Scams.