Berkman Plaza Jacksonville Florida {March} Read To Find!

Many years after it has become an eyesore for the people, the Berkman Plaza II has been demolished. The implosion was rather quick to demolish the Berkman Plaza Jacksonville Florida in the United States has come down abruptly. After fifteen years, for which the building had been isolated and vacant, it has imploded and destroyed. On early morning on Sunday, the building collapsed after a demolition mission by the authorities. In April last year, it was declared that the building would be demolished in four to six months.

A Brief History of Berkman Plaza Demolition

The history of demolition is quite interesting. Berkman Plaza was supposed to be the second most beautiful building in the city and had a good reputation for years. Berkman Plaza Jacksonville Florida was located on the East Bay Street, alongside the riverfront. However, after an incident in December, 2017, the reputation suddenly damaged. A six-floor parking, which was under construction suddenly collapsed thereby injuring 23 workers and killing one person. Subsequently to the incident, a three-member committee panel was appointed to look after the errors that led to the accident.

The panel in its report submitted that design errors were the main reason behind the accident. The Berkman officials were held directly liable for the errors. Afterwards, the demand for demolition kept rising.

The Demolition of the Berkman Plaza Jacksonville Florida

From April 2021, the Jacksonville mayor decided to have the building collapsed with one floor taken down at a time. The garage was ordered to be completely demolished. In July 2021, the demolition project finally begun and work was underway for months. All the situations were assessed and the precautionary measures were conceived. At some intervals during the pendency of the demolition, the Bay Street used to be shut down as a precaution. In February 2022, the demolition company charged a lien of $1.5 million on the Berkman Plaza Jacksonville Florida company in-charge for the unpaid bills. This caused some delay again.

The building, which was vacant since 2007, was also assessed on the basis of the debris it can produce. As the Berkman was footing all the bills, it caused them a fortune and dozens of companies, having their constructions in the Plaza, had to lose millions in ten process. However, after much deliberations and mammoth billings, the City Council finally demolished the building on Sunday.

Conclusion

The demolition of the Berkman Plaza II had been pending for years. After the panel, assessing the reasons for the 2007 accident, submitted the report, it was demanded that the Berkman Plaza Jacksonville Florida should be demolished at the earliest. The demolition project finally begun last year in April and get completed this Sunday. The demolition was recorded and is being telecasted on various news channels. To know more, see, Berkman Plaza Two on East Bay Implosion Jacksonville, Florida

