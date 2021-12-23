Berry Gordy Net Worth 2021 (Dec 2021) Essential Facts!

Please scroll down this article to reveal all the facts for Berry Gordy Net Worth 2021, exploring his total revenue and other figures for clarity.

Berry Gordy is a well-known American former record producer, television producer and record executive. The celebrity is at a hype in the United States recently after the total figures for his net worth are revealed.

Who is Berry Gordy?

As we have already discussed, Berry Gordy is an American songwriter, record producer, film producer, television producer and record executive. The celebrity is also the well-known founder of Motown label and the subsidiaries, the highest earning African American business for decades.

The celebrity is also known for his composed and co-composed number of hits, including the names of That, ’s Why, Lonely Teardrops, Shop Around, Do You Love Me and multiple others who are a hit on the R&B Charts.

Gordy was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Bara

ck Obama back in 2016 and was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 1988.

Details about Gordy’s Early Life:

Berry Gordy’s birth name is Berry Gordy II, and he is also known as Berry Gordy Jr. He was born back on 28th November 1929 and is currently 92 years old. He is one of the eight siblings and the 7th child of his middle-class family.

Berry Gordy Net Worth 2021:

Berry Gordy’s total net worth for 2021 is calculated to be around $400 Million, and most of the credits for the same are towards the success of Motown Records. He was earlier a professional boxer and served in the US Army before establishing his career in music.

Other than earning the majority from his label, the songwriter has also earned from writing songs and published an autobiography back in 1994 named- To Be Loved.

Although not a successful entrepreneur, he is the most respected celebrity for his label.

Awards and Achievements of Berry Gordy:

His first big achievement was in 1988 when he was inducted to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into the Junior Achievement US Business Hall of Fame. Later in 2013, the celebrity was the first songwriter to win the Hall of Fame’s Pioneer Award.

Final Verdict:

After revealing all the details for this renowned songwriter, we have all the recent hype covered in this article. Berry Gordy Net Worth 2021 in 2021 is estimated to be around $400 Million. The attached link can further explore Berry Gordy’s personal life.

