Best 5 Letter Words To Start Wordle {March} Explore List

We have discussed the most used letters in Wordle and the Best 5 Letter Words to Start Wordle in this post.

Are you a Wordle game fan? Do you want to know about the best letters to use in the Wordle game? If yes, consider reading the article to get more insight on the best Wordle starting words.

The Wordle is not going anywhere. People Worldwide are going nuts over the game. As a result, many players search for the best words to start the word game. So, in this post, we will discuss Best 5 Letter Words to Start Wordle and the rate at which each alphabet has appeared in Wordle.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game in which the player must guess a perfect five-letter word. Players get six guesses to predict the correct word. Participants are given feedback in the form of coloured tiles after each guess, showing which characters are right in the perfect position and which are also in all other parts of the right word in Wordle. Each day, there is a distinct answer word that is the same for everyone.

Let us discuss the most used or frequently used letters in the Wordle game before knowing more about Best 5 Letter Words to Start Wordle.

Frequency of Alphabet Used in Wordle

Let’s look at the frequency at which the leading letter appears in all Wordle solutions to date to better comprehend our procedure:

A – 97 times

B – 37 times

C – 51 times

D – 38 times

E – 112 times

F – 24 times

G – 35 times

H – 34 times

I – 64 times

J – 3 times

K – 22 times

L – 61 times

M – 28 times

N – 46 times

O – 80 times

P – 40 times

Q – 2 times

R – 107 times and more

What are the Best 5 Letter Words to Start Wordle?

So, here are all the best five letter beginning words to be used when visitors start their Wordle every day, based on the most commonly used letters from the list mentioned above.

AIRTS

ALOES

ALERT

AISLE

ALIST

ALTOS

ALTER

ARILS

ARIEL

ARLES

ARISE

ARTEL

AROSE

ASTIR

ASTER

LIROT

LIRAS

LITER

ORATE

OSIER

ORLES

RAILS

OSTIA

OATER (The most often used letters are E, R, A, O, & T. So, the best word to begin Wordle OATER among the Best 5 Letter Words to Start Wordle )

RALES

RAISE

RATES

RATEL

RATOS

RATIO

RELIT

REALS

RESAT

REOIL

RETIA

STALE

STAIR

STEAL

STARE

STILE

STELA

STOAI

STOAE

STORE

STOLE

TAELS

STRIA

TALER

TAILS

TARES

TALES

TARSI

TAROS

TEALS

TASER

TELIA

TEARS

TELOS

TELOI

TESLA

TRIAL

TRAIL

TRIOL

TRIES

TROIS

TRIOS

Conclusion

We have used some math & probability to provide the above information. To learn more tricks and tips to crack the Wordle game, click here.

Was this article on Best 5 Letter Words to Start Wordle informative to you? If yes, comment on Wordle.

