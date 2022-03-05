Best 5 Letter Words To Start Wordle {March} Explore List
We have discussed the most used letters in Wordle and the Best 5 Letter Words to Start Wordle in this post.
Are you a Wordle game fan? Do you want to know about the best letters to use in the Wordle game?
The Wordle is not going anywhere. People Worldwide are going nuts over the game. As a result, many players search for the best words to start the word game. So, in this post, we will discuss Best 5 Letter Words to Start Wordle and the rate at which each alphabet has appeared in Wordle.
What is Wordle?
Wordle is a word game in which the player must guess a perfect five-letter word. Players get six guesses to predict the correct word. Participants are given feedback in the form of coloured tiles after each guess, showing which characters are right in the perfect position and which are also in all other parts of the right word in Wordle. Each day, there is a distinct answer word that is the same for everyone.
Let us discuss the most used or frequently used letters in the Wordle game before knowing more about Best 5 Letter Words to Start Wordle.
Frequency of Alphabet Used in Wordle
Let’s look at the frequency at which the leading letter appears in all Wordle solutions to date to better comprehend our procedure:
- A – 97 times
- B – 37 times
- C – 51 times
- D – 38 times
- E – 112 times
- F – 24 times
- G – 35 times
- H – 34 times
- I – 64 times
- J – 3 times
- K – 22 times
- L – 61 times
- M – 28 times
- N – 46 times
- O – 80 times
- P – 40 times
- Q – 2 times
- R – 107 times and more
What are the Best 5 Letter Words to Start Wordle?
So, here are all the best five letter beginning words to be used when visitors start their Wordle every day, based on the most commonly used letters from the list mentioned above.
- AIRTS
- ALOES
- ALERT
- AISLE
- ALIST
- ALTOS
- ALTER
- ARILS
- ARIEL
- ARLES
- ARISE
- ARTEL
- AROSE
- ASTIR
- ASTER
- LIROT
- LIRAS
- LITER
- ORATE
- OSIER
- ORLES
- RAILS
- OSTIA
- OATER (The most often used letters are E, R, A, O, & T. So, the best word to begin Wordle OATER among the Best 5 Letter Words to Start Wordle)
- RALES
- RAISE
- RATES
- RATEL
- RATOS
- RATIO
- RELIT
- REALS
- RESAT
- REOIL
- RETIA
- STALE
- STAIR
- STEAL
- STARE
- STILE
- STELA
- STOAI
- STOAE
- STORE
- STOLE
- TAELS
- STRIA
- TALER
- TAILS
- TARES
- TALES
- TARSI
- TAROS
- TEALS
- TASER
- TELIA
- TEARS
- TELOS
- TELOI
- TESLA
- TRIAL
- TRAIL
- TRIOL
- TRIES
- TROIS
- TRIOS
Conclusion
We have used some math & probability to provide the above information. To learn more tricks and tips to crack the Wordle game, click here.
Was this article on Best 5 Letter Words to Start Wordle informative to you?
