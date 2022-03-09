Best Greatsword Elden Ring {March} Find Weapon Features

This article will give you information about the Best Greatsword Elden Ring and more powerful weapons. You can explore this post to know about the Greatsword.

Players Worldwide are curious to know about the Greatsword in Elden Ring, and if you are one of them, you visited the right page. Elden Ring is a popular role-playing game played from a third person perspective. It can be played on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

In this article, we will discuss the Best Greatsword Elden Ring.

What is the Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is a role-playing action game published by Namco Bandai Entertainment and developed by From software. On 25 February 2022, the game was launched for PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. The game can be played by a single player and multiple players. Players are free to roam in the free form interactive exploration open world.

The elements of the game include looting, flights, horseback riding, learning the spell, levelling up to maintain the status of the character, communicating with character non-players, enhancing weapons and types of equipment. There are many weapons, including Best Greatsword Elden Ring, that help players play the game with ease.

Best weapons in Elden Ring

Here is the list of weapons that will guide you in most stressful encounters:-

(Colossal Sword) Greatsword: It is placed in the East of Limgrave, Caelid region. This weapon is basically a sword with the strength and stamina to wield.

Raduvia(dagger): These are the fastest weapons blade that can quickly cause severe damage. This weapon is easy to find.

(double-sided sword) Twinblade: This weapon is located in Burnt dragon ruins, Lake’s southern part in Limgrave. This is a twin-blade weapon which means that this weapon is a dual-sided sword.

Best Greatsword Elden Ring

The Greatsword is the weapon in Elden Ring, which generally falls under the category of melee. Following is the list of Greatsword weapons:-

Marais Executioner’s Sword- Placed at Shaded Castle, it can be gathered from Briar’s Elmer. Starscourge Greatsword- It can be collected by trading the starscourge’s remembrance with ania in roundtable hold. Greatsword- It can be collected from caravans near Ruins caelem in caelid. Gargoyle’s Greatsword- It can be obtained by defeating Valiant Gargoyles’s both bosses. Lance, Knight’s Greatsword- It can be obtained from numerous knights, including Dragon Cult knights, Mausoleum Knights, Cuckoo Knights.

These are the Best Greatsword Elden Ring. The Greatsword is considered a high-risk weapon. You can make use of full Ashes of war with full potential freely, and this is one of the best abilities of the Greatsword.

Conclusion

In the above article, we have discussed the best weapons and their location. People can access these weapons by reaching this location. The best and most potent weapons are discussed in the article above. You can use these items while playing the game, which will give strength and stamina to wield.

