Uncovering the Best Places to Stay in Malacca

Malacca is not an inexpensive city to visit. Hotels are often priced similarly, with many offering similar amenities. That being said, there are several hotels that offer a better value than others. If you like to stay in clean and well-maintained accommodations, then you will also appreciate some of the properties we have listed here. These are our top recommendations for where to stay in Malacca if you’re looking for a reliable place to lay your head, without breaking the bank.

Melaka was once one of Southeast Asia’s most prominent ports. The city’s historic centre is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and blends Malay, Portuguese, Chinese, British, and Indian traditions. It’s a wonderful location for foodies, cultural vultures, and architecture enthusiasts.

There are small inns and large historic houses to meet guests’ interests and budgets. Malacca’s suggested hotels range from the waterfront to shophouse-tucked.

Buy your bus ticket online, then spend time seeing the city’s stunning buildings, visiting world-class museums, and feasting on delicious street food.

Hotel Majestic in Malacca:

This 5-star Malacca hotel has complimentary Wi-Fi and outdoor and indoor pools. It’s a good base for exploring the area. Village Malacca’s spa offers massages and cosmetic treatments. In addition, 24-hour front desk, currency exchange, and babysitting are all available.

It has great convention space. The Majestic Malacca Hotel features massage tubs, slippers, and minibars. The bathrooms contain robes and a hairdryer. The hotel’s restaurant offers easy on-site dining. Evenings, the lounge bar is open.

Neighbourhood restaurants are varied. The Majestic Malacca Hotel is 10 minutes from A Famosa and Dataran Pahlawan. Parking is available for hotel guests. Take a bus from Singapore to Malacca to get here.

Casa Del Rio Malacca:

The 5-star Casa Del Rio Malacca is near Mahkota Parade, Jonker Walk, and Dataran Pahlawan. Malacca’s vistas are stunning. The patio and bar are open to guests. In addition, a sauna, Jacuzzi, and spa can help you unwind.

A coffee shop, local transportation, and room service are 24/7. Each modern room at Casa del Rio Melaka has an iPod docking station. Each room has a bathroom, minibar, and bathrobes. If you’re staying at Casa del Rio, you can eat at the hotel’s restaurant.

Nearby cafes and eateries are plentiful. Guests at Casa del Rio Melaka can take a bus from Singapore to Malacca to reach key attractions. The hotel has parking.

Kahaani Malacca Hotel

The Kahaani Hotel in Malacca is an excellent option for anyone looking for a 3-star hotel. In addition to its outdoor pool, hot tub, and valet service, this property provides guests with a sauna and a spa. Each room has bottled water, an air conditioner, and contemporary furnishings.

In addition, several interconnecting rooms are available at the hotel for those travelling with children. The bus from Singapore to Malacca will get you here as well. Within a little over a quarter of an hour, you may reach Malacca International Airport from the Kahaani Malacca. Several tourist hotspots, like Malacca Zoo, are within easy reach of the hotel.

Hatten Hotel Melaka

The Hatten Hotel Melaka is a 4-star hotel in Malacca that is conveniently located near Dataran Pahlawan. A full-service H Spa and fitness centre is open only to hotel guests. Free parking and Wi-Fi are two of the many perks guests may enjoy at this hotel.

There is a kid-sized pool among the family-friendly features. In addition, guests can unwind in the comfort of their air-conditioned accommodations after a day of sightseeing in the surrounding area.

Each has a minibar, flat-screen TV, and complimentary bottled water. Chatters are open all day, every day, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Relax with a drink and some appetisers in the evening in the cosy lounge bar.

Walk to Malacca’s famous landmarks, including A Famosa and Taming Sari Tower, from the Hatten Hotel Melaka. Each visitor will have no trouble communicating with the hotel’s multilingual personnel.

Heeren Palm Suites

Heeren Palm Suites is a short walk from Malacca’s monorail. You’re near Jonker Walk’s eateries and shops. The 10-room motel has modern amenities. Front desk staff provide advice and travel information.

After sightseeing, travellers can unwind in their air-conditioned accommodations. The relaxing sitting area is welcoming. The A Famosa is a short walk from Heeren Palm Suites, and Malacca International Airport can be reached in under 30 minutes by car.

It is convenient to get there by bus from Singapore to Malacca, close to Taming Sari Tower and Dataran Pahlawan.

Holiday Inn Melaka

The Holiday Inn Melaka is near several of the city’s prominent landmarks, shops, and restaurants, giving it a good base for exploring Malacca. In addition, guests can use the pools, sauna, and indoor pool.

This contemporary Malacca hotel has a Jacuzzi and complimentary shuttle service. In addition, it has a kids club, babysitting services, and multi-person accommodations. Some rooms offer Jacuzzis, slippers, and minibars overlooking the water or city. Bathrooms have showers.

After sightseeing, relax at Holiday Inn Malacca. Room service is available 24/7. The Holiday Inn Malacca is near Dataran Pahlawan and Taming Sari Tower. A Famosa is a quick walk away.

Conclusion

The next time you’re in Malacca, book a room at one of these hip places, ranging from historic inns to zany hostels.

Suppose you last visited the area before the pandemic. In that case, you’re missing out on some great new amenities, including the convenience of buying bus tickets online and unheard-of motels with a few clicks of your mouse.